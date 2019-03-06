LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Charlotte (March 6, 2019)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Weather strikes again, Hogs-49ers to play once (FREE)
~Arkansas' starting pitcher
~Scouting report on Charlotte
~Weather Report
~Notes on the 49ers from Arkansas and the Hogs' search for a DH
~Stat comparison
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 1, Charlotte 0
The Razorbacks used some small ball to get on the board. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Trey Harris moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt and then Jack Kenley drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 2, Charlotte 0
More small ball! Back-to-back singles by Harris and Kenley are followed by a Jacob Nesbit sacrifice bunt. Franklin then popped one out to right field, but the wind blew it out of the reach of the right fielder and it fell for a double. A run scored on the play.
|Charlotte
|Arkansas
|
1. Tommy Bullock - SS
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Carson Johnson - 2B
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Harrison Yett - C
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Drew Ober - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Rafi Vazquez - 1B
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Dominick Cammarata - RF
|
6. Trey Harris - DH
|
7. Josh Haney - 3B
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Carter Foster - DH
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Patrick Wheeler - CF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Ryan Czanstkowski
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
