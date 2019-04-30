LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling State (NLR)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m.
Top 1st - Grambling 1, Arkansas 0
Three straight singles by the Tigers loaded the bases and then they scored on an RBI ground out by Kevin Whitaker Jr.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 6, Grambling 1
Arkansas tied it up without a hit, getting couple of walks sandwiched around a hit by pitch to load the bases and then Jack Kenley walked to drive in a run. Trey Harris followed with a sacrifice fly, so the Razorbacks have taken the lead without a hit.
They added another run without a hit when Kjerstad scored on Jordan McFarland's RBI fielder's choice. Zack Plunkett breaks up the no-hitter with a three-run homer.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 7, Grambling 1
Although he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple, Casey Martin is credited with an RBI double.
|Grambling State
|Arkansas
|
1. Isaiah Torres - LF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 2B
|
2. Drexler Macaay - C
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Richard Ortiz - DH
|
3. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
4. Rafael Ramirez III - 1B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Kevin Whitaker Jr. - SS
|
5. Jack Kenley - 3B
|
6. Jahmoi Percival - 3B
|
6. Trey Harris - DH
|
7. Garrett Smith - 2B
|
7. Jordan McFarland - 1B
|
8. Warren Laster - CF
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
9. Nick Wheeler - RF
|
9. Curtis Washington Jr. - LF
|
Pitching: RHP D'Quan Matthews
|
Pitching: RHP Kole Ramage
