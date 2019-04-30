First pitch: 6:30 p.m.

Top 1st - Grambling 1, Arkansas 0

Three straight singles by the Tigers loaded the bases and then they scored on an RBI ground out by Kevin Whitaker Jr.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 6, Grambling 1

Arkansas tied it up without a hit, getting couple of walks sandwiched around a hit by pitch to load the bases and then Jack Kenley walked to drive in a run. Trey Harris followed with a sacrifice fly, so the Razorbacks have taken the lead without a hit.

They added another run without a hit when Kjerstad scored on Jordan McFarland's RBI fielder's choice. Zack Plunkett breaks up the no-hitter with a three-run homer.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 7, Grambling 1

Although he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple, Casey Martin is credited with an RBI double.