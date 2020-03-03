Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

PREGAME

Casey Martin is back in the lineup, playing shortstop and hitting in the 6-hole. The Razorbacks are also giving freshman catcher Dominic Tamez and sophomore outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. starts for the midweek game.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0

Starter Blake Adams gets out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Kyle Soberano to ground out to second base. That preserves the scoreless tie.

Top 3rd - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 0

Adams allowed the first two batters to reach in the third and was relieved by Kevin Kopps, who inherited a first-and-third situation. After striking out the first guy, Kopps gave up a three-run homer to Joe Butler. Once again, the Razorbacks will play from behind.

Bottom 4th - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 2

Martin, who hit a single in his first at bat, just smoked a double into the left field corner to drive in a pair of runs and make it a one-run game.