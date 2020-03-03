News More News
baseball

LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

PREGAME

Casey Martin is back in the lineup, playing shortstop and hitting in the 6-hole. The Razorbacks are also giving freshman catcher Dominic Tamez and sophomore outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. starts for the midweek game.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0

Starter Blake Adams gets out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Kyle Soberano to ground out to second base. That preserves the scoreless tie.

Top 3rd - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 0

Adams allowed the first two batters to reach in the third and was relieved by Kevin Kopps, who inherited a first-and-third situation. After striking out the first guy, Kopps gave up a three-run homer to Joe Butler. Once again, the Razorbacks will play from behind.

Bottom 4th - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 2

Martin, who hit a single in his first at bat, just smoked a double into the left field corner to drive in a pair of runs and make it a one-run game.

First pitch: 3:02 p.m.

Watch: SEC Network-plus (click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: Hogs return home to face Illinois State (FREE)

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Illinois State

~Scouting report on the Jaguars

~Series history

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Starting Lineups
Illinois State Arkansas

1. Braedon Blackford - 1B

1. Braydon Webb - LF

2. Aidan Huggins - SS

2. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Jordan Libman - DH

3. Heston Kjerstad - 1B

4. Joe Butler - RF

4. Matt Goodheart - DH

5. Gunner Peterson - LF

5. Christian Franklin - CF

6. Ryan Cermak - 3B

6. Casey Martin - SS

7. Tyson Hays - C

7. Dominic Tamez - C

8. Jeremy Gaines - CF

8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B

9. Kyle Soberano - 2B

9. Curtis Washington Jr. - RF

Pitching: RHP Jack Anderson

Pitching: RHP Blake Adams
