LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Illinois State
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
PREGAME
Casey Martin is back in the lineup, playing shortstop and hitting in the 6-hole. The Razorbacks are also giving freshman catcher Dominic Tamez and sophomore outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. starts for the midweek game.
Top 2nd - Arkansas 0, Illinois State 0
Starter Blake Adams gets out of a bases-loaded jam by getting Kyle Soberano to ground out to second base. That preserves the scoreless tie.
Top 3rd - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 0
Adams allowed the first two batters to reach in the third and was relieved by Kevin Kopps, who inherited a first-and-third situation. After striking out the first guy, Kopps gave up a three-run homer to Joe Butler. Once again, the Razorbacks will play from behind.
Bottom 4th - Illinois State 3, Arkansas 2
Martin, who hit a single in his first at bat, just smoked a double into the left field corner to drive in a pair of runs and make it a one-run game.
First pitch: 3:02 p.m.
Watch: SEC Network-plus (click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs return home to face Illinois State (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and Illinois State
~Scouting report on the Jaguars
~Series history
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
HawgBeat Composite Poll: Tough week for SEC West
Hogs fall to Baylor, fail to win a game at Shriners Classic
Martin struggles again, won't start vs. Baylor
Diamond Hogs' rally comes up short vs. Texas
|Illinois State
|Arkansas
|
1. Braedon Blackford - 1B
|
1. Braydon Webb - LF
|
2. Aidan Huggins - SS
|
2. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Jordan Libman - DH
|
3. Heston Kjerstad - 1B
|
4. Joe Butler - RF
|
4. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
5. Gunner Peterson - LF
|
5. Christian Franklin - CF
|
6. Ryan Cermak - 3B
|
6. Casey Martin - SS
|
7. Tyson Hays - C
|
7. Dominic Tamez - C
|
8. Jeremy Gaines - CF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Kyle Soberano - 2B
|
9. Curtis Washington Jr. - RF
|
Pitching: RHP Jack Anderson
|
Pitching: RHP Blake Adams