LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Louisiana Tech (Game 3)
First pitch: 1:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: LA Tech provides challenge in final weekend tuneup (FREE)
~Starting rotations for Arkansas/Louisiana Tech
~Scouting report on the Bulldogs
~Weather Report
~Notes on the teams' last matchup and the DVH connection
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 4, Louisiana Tech 0
Casey Opitz manufactured the first run of the game by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second and moving to third on a balk. Then he scored on an RBI single by Jack Kenley.
After Jacob Nesbit reached on a catcher's interference, Casey Martin just crushed a three-run home run over the left field bullpen.
Bottom 6th - Arkansas 5, Louisiana Tech 0
Nesbit drove in Kenley - who tripled - on a sacrifice fly for an insurance run.
Bottom 7th - Arkansas 11, Louisiana Tech 0
The Razorbacks broke it open with an RBI double by Heston Kjerstad, RBI singles by Opitz, Matt Goodheart, Nesbit and Franklin, and a wild pitch.
FINAL - Arkansas 11, Louisiana Tech 0
|Louisiana Tech
|Arkansas
|
1. Hunter Wells - 2B
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Taylor Young - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Mason Mallard - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Steele Netterville - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Parker Bates - CF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Manny Garcia - 3B
|
6. Trey Harris - DH
|
7. Shelton Wallace - DH
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Mason Robinson - RF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Chris Clayton - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Logan Bailey
|
Pitching: RHP Cody Scroggins
