First pitch: 6:32 p.m.

Live Stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

In-depth preview: 'Cowboy' returns in Arkansas-ORU midweek game

~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Oral Roberts

~Scouting report on the Golden Eagles

~Weather Report

~Stat of the week

~Stat comparison

Top 1st - Oral Roberts 3, Arkansas 0

One out away from getting out of the inning, Marshall Denton gave up an RBI triple to Trevor McCutchin and two-run home run to Isaac Coffey.

Bottom 3rd - Oral Roberts 3, Arkansas 1

Matt Goodheart gets Arkansas on the board with a two-out RBI single.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 5, Oral Roberts 3

After three straight walks, Heston Kjerstad crushed a grand slam over the scoreboard.