LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Oral Roberts (April 9)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Listen: Click here (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Oral Roberts
~Scouting report on the Golden Eagles
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Top 1st - Oral Roberts 3, Arkansas 0
One out away from getting out of the inning, Marshall Denton gave up an RBI triple to Trevor McCutchin and two-run home run to Isaac Coffey.
Bottom 3rd - Oral Roberts 3, Arkansas 1
Matt Goodheart gets Arkansas on the board with a two-out RBI single.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 5, Oral Roberts 3
After three straight walks, Heston Kjerstad crushed a grand slam over the scoreboard.
|Oral Roberts
|Arkansas
|
1. Blake Hall - CF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 2B
|
2. Hunter Wilson - 2B
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Spencer Henson - 1B
|
3. Casey Martin - SS
|
4. Trevor McCutchin - DH
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Isaac Coffey - 3B
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Andrew Pace - LF
|
6. Jack Kenley - 3B
|
7. Riley Keizor - C
|
7. Jordan McFarland - 1B
|
8. Hunter Swift - RF
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
9. Anthony Martinez - SS
|
9. Curtis Washington Jr. - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Caleb Lee
|
Pitching: RHP Marshall Denton
