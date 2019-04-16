LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. UAPB (April 16)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs' Natural State Series continues with UAPB (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/UAPB
~Scouting report on the Golden Lions
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 5, UAPB 0
The Razorbacks didn't take long to score, as Trevor Ezell led off the game with a triple and then Casey Martin drove him in with a single. They piled it on with a run scoring on an error, plus an RBI double by Heston Kjerstad, RBI ground out by Jack Kenley and RBI single by Jordan McFarland.
|UAPB
|Arkansas
|
1. Sergio Esparza - DH
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 2B
|
2. Nick Kreutzer - 1B
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Justin Robinson - 3B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Ricardo Sanchez - C
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Larry Sims - RF
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Bryce Roesch - CF
|
6. Jack Kenley - 3B
|
7. Jarficur Parker - 2B
|
7. Jordan McFarland - 1B
|
8. Ryan Mallison - SS
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
9. Brandon Simon - LF
|
9. Curtis Washington Jr. - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Carlos Benoit
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
