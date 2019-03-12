First pitch: 6:32 p.m.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Western Illinois 0

The Razorbacks strike first thanks to a one-out triple by Heston Kjerstad. He scored on a ground out by Trevor Ezell.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 3, Western Illinois 0

With the bases loaded, Casey Opitz worked the count full and drew a walk to bring home Arkansas' second run. That prompted the Fighting Leathernecks to make a pitching change for the first time. Jordan McFarland tacked on one more with a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 4, Western Illinois 0

Casey Martin crushed a 3-2 pitch that just got inside the foul pole for a solo home run.