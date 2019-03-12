LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Western Illinois (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Weather could be factor in midweek series vs. Western Illinois (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Western Illinois
~Scouting report on the Fighting Leathernecks
~Weather Report
~Notes on Jordan McFarland + the suspension of Jacob Burton's suspension
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)
Beyond the Box Score: Week 4 (PREMIUM)
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Western Illinois 0
The Razorbacks strike first thanks to a one-out triple by Heston Kjerstad. He scored on a ground out by Trevor Ezell.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 3, Western Illinois 0
With the bases loaded, Casey Opitz worked the count full and drew a walk to bring home Arkansas' second run. That prompted the Fighting Leathernecks to make a pitching change for the first time. Jordan McFarland tacked on one more with a sacrifice fly.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 4, Western Illinois 0
Casey Martin crushed a 3-2 pitch that just got inside the foul pole for a solo home run.
|Western Illinois
|Arkansas
|
1. Dillon Sears - 2B
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Deion Thompson - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Bailey Montgomery - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 2B
|
4. Alex Dorethy - P
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. CJ Schaeffer Jr. - C
|
5. Trey Harris - DH
|
6. Nolan Ard - LF
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Drue Galassi - CF
|
7. Jordan McFarland - 1B
|
8. Diego Munoz - 3B
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Grant Hannant - RF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Alex Dorethy
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
