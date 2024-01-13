Live Scoreboard: Arkansas at Florida
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) are looking to bounce back from their first true road loss of the season as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators (10-5, 0-2 SEC) in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.
Led by second-year head coach Todd Golden, the Gators are off to an average start to the 2023-24 season. Florida owns wins over programs like Florida State, Pittsburgh and Michigan.
"Yeah I mean Florida is a team that can win the SEC. I don’t know what their results were tonight, which is irrelevant because I know how good of a coach Todd Golden is," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said on Wednesday. "I’ve known him for a long time. Not often do coaches have camaraderie. I actually talked to Todd earlier today."
Leading the Gators is junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Florida native is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arch.
"They’re big, they rebound, they have great guard play, they’re well-connected, they play extremely hard, they play very very fast," Musselman said. "You know, they’re one of the top tier teams in the SEC, there’s no question. They have an opportunity… They’re not just an NCAA Tournament team, they’re a team that can win games in the tournament for sure."
KenPom ranks Florida 44th overall nationally and the Gators are also 34th in offensive efficiency through 15 games.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Florida? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #15 Makhi Mitchell
Florida:
G - #0 Zyon Pullin
G - #1 Walter Clayton Jr.
G - #5 Will Richard
F - #4 Tyrese Samuel
C - #3 Micah Handlogten
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway!
Following a Davonte Davis miss, Tramon Mark blocks a shot and Davis fouls the Gators with little time on the shot clock. Makhi Mitchell fouls Florida right after and Will Richard knocks down two free throws.
The Hogs get their scoring started with a Jeremiah Davenport off-balance three. Tyrese Samuel turns it over and Davenport draws a foul from Richard. Davenport makes one free throw.
Walter Clayton Jr. hits a three in transition and Trevon Brazile follows up with a deep two. A tip-in by Tyrese Samuel hands the Gators the lead. A turnover by Brazile turns into another layup, this time from Clayton.
Mark turns it over on a whacky travel and the Gators extend their lead with a Zyon Pullin jumper. Pullin hits a floater on the next possession and gets fouled.
TIMEOUT: Florida 13, Arkansas 7, 15:05 in 1H
Pullin misses the free throw after the break. Jalen Graham gets the first go of things on offense but misses the one-hander. Samuel knocks down a wide-open three as a trailer.
Khalif Battle can't get the layup to go down and then he fouls Pullin in the paint. Pullin makes both free throws. Mark stops the bleeding with a midrange jumper, his first points of the game.
Missed shots by both teams eventually leads to an easy layup off the bounce by Clayton. Mark gets stuffed under the rim, but Graham grabs the rebound and gets fouled on a shot. Graham misses both free throws.
Micah Handlogten grabs an offensive rebound off a miss and hits the putback while being fouled. He converts the and-one. Soon after, Handlogten steals the ball away from Brazile but the Gators can't convert in transition.
TIMEOUT: Florida 23, Arkansas 9, 12:00 in 1H
Keyon Menifield Jr. misses his first shot of the game out of the timeout. On the other end, Brazile fouls in the middle of the floor and Riley Kugel dunks it on an easy drive after the reset.
Mark forces a tough shot and can't convert. Following a turnover by Kugel, Makhi Mitchell subs in for Chandler Lawson. Brazile misses his layup and Kugel gets another bucket off a physical drive.
TIMEOUT: Florida 27, Arkansas 9, 10:29 in 1H
Davenport draws a foul on a physical drive to the hoop. He makes one free throw. Florida can't get a bucket, but Joseph Pinion turns the ball over in the open court which leads to a dunk by Samuel.
Davenport does what he can and draws a foul on a three-point attempt. He makes all three free throws. After a Florida miss, Layden Blocker takes it down and converts under the rim. Pullin knocks down a three on the other end for the Gators.
Brazile dunks it home on a fastbreak after a Florida missed three. Pinion knocks down a corner three in transitiion after a miss by the Gators. Make it back-to-back buckets by Pinion after a Gators turnover.
TIMEOUT: Florida 32, Arkansas 22, 6:46 in 1H
The Arkansas zone doesn't hold, as Clayton hits a jumper to end the Hogs' 7-0 run. Blocker draws a foul on a tough drive to the basket. He misses both free throws.
Makhi Mitchell securess a big rebound after a missed Gators three, and Davenport knocks one down from beyond the arch to get it back within single digits.
Arkansas plays good defense for most of the possession, but Mitchell fouls Pullin with less than a second left on the shot clock. Pullin drills both free throws.
Davenport can't get the deep three to land, but he makes a pullup jumper for his 13th point of the half. Shortly after, Will Richard knocks down another three for the Gators. After misses by both teams, Richard makes a layup off a transition cut to the cup.
Brazile almost posterized Handlogten, but misses the dunk. Florida turns it over on the other end.
TIMEOUT: Florida 41, Arkansas 27, 2:54 in 1H
Mark hits a jumper out of the break. Kugel misses a three-point basket and Graham secures the defensive rebound. On the other side, Graham works his way into the paint and nails a turnaround floater.
El Ellis fouls mid-possession on defense, and Alex Condon makes one free throw. Condon blocks Graham, and the Gators take it down the court for an easy transition layup. Another miss by Graham leads to another fastbreak bucket, this time on a dunk by Kugel.
Mitchell turns it over but the Gators can't take advantage. The half ends on a Mark layup.
HALF: Florida 46, Arkansas 33
Second Half:
Florida opens the half with a made three by Richard. Mitchell turns it over but the Gators can't convert. Tramon Mark makes a tough jumper in the lane for the Hogs' first points of the second half.
Samuel is left wide open in the midrange and he knocks it down. A jumpball keeps it on Arkansas' side of the court. Davenport can't make a jumper and Samuel scores on another wide-open jumper.
Multiple misses by both teams eventually leads to a steal and layup by Mark. Clayton answers with a runner along the base line. After another Davenport miss, Samuel scores an all-too easy alley-oop jam in transition.
TIMEOUT: Florida 57, Arkansas 37, 16:26 in 2H
Joseph Pinion draws a foul and makes both free throws after the timeout. We have another media timeout following a person foul on Mark.
TIMEOUT: Florida 57, Arkansas 39, 15:36 in 2H