Scoring Recap: Arkansas 6, Santa Clara 4 (Fayetteville Regional)
The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-17) avoided elimination with a 6-3 win over the Santa Clara Broncos (36-20) on Sunday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.
After losing to 2-seed TCU by a score of 20-5 Sunday afternoon, the Razorbacks were sent to the elimination matchup with Santa Clara, which the Hogs beat on Friday. The Broncos eliminated Arizona on Saturday evening to remain alive in the tournament.
Brady Tygart and Will McEntire combined to throw the first 8 1/3 innings for Arkansas and the pair had 11 strikeouts compared to three walks. Hunter Hollan closed the game by earning the final two outs and the save.
HawgBeat will provide inning-by-inning updates for Sunday's contest, which will be televised on ESPNU...
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S)
2. RF Jace Bohrofen (L)
3. LF Jared Wegner (R)
4. 3B Ben McLaughlin (L)
5. DH Kendall Diggs (L)
6. 2B Caleb Cali (R)
7. 1B Brady Slavens (L)
8. C Parker Rowland (S)
9. SS John Bolton (R)
SP: Brady Tygart (R)
Santa Clara
1. LF JonJon Berring (L)
2. 2B Dawson Brigman (R)
3. RF Michael O'Hara (L)
4. 1B Efrain Manzo (R)
5. CF Coleman Brigman (R)
6. DH Eamonn Lance (R)
7. SS Malcolm Williams (R)
8. 3B Thomas Ferroggiaro (S)
9. C Ben Steck (R)
SP: Brandon Gomez (L)
Top 1 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger drew a 7-pitch walk to start the game.
~ Jace Bohrofen hit an RBI double to the wall in right-center, Josenberger scored. (1-0)
~ Jared Wegner flied out to right, Bohrofen advanced to third.
~ Ben McLaughlin hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left to score Bohrofen. (2-0)
~ Kendall Diggs walked.
~ Caleb Cali struck out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 1 (Santa Clara)
~ JonJon Berring drew a six-pitch leadoff walk.
~ Dawson Brigman flied out to center.
~ Michael O'Hara flied out to left field.
~ Berring stole second.
~ Efrain Manzo struck out looking.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 2 (Arkansas)
~ Brady Slavens grounded out to second base.
~ Parker Rowland struck out looking.
~ John Bolton grounded out to second base.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 2 (Santa Clara)
~ Coleman Brigman popped out to third base.
~ Eamonn Lance walked.
~ Malcolm Williams lined out to center.
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro grounded out to second base.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 3 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger struck out looking.
~ Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging.
~ Jared Wegner hit a solo shot to left-center. (3-0)
~ Ben McLaughlin lined out to left.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 3 (Santa Clara)
~ Ben Steck grounded out to third base.
~ JonJon Berring's single through the left side was Santa Clara's first hit.
~ Dawson Brigman struck out swinging.
~ Michael O'Hara grounded out to shortstop.
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 4 (Arkansas)
~ Kendall Diggs reached on a fielding error by the first baseman.
~ Caleb Cali struck out looking.
~ Brady Slavens grounded out to shortstop, Diggs advanced to second.
~ Parker Rowland hit an RBI single up the middle to score Diggs. (4-0)
~ John Bolton flied out to left.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 LOB
Bottom 4 (Santa Clara)
~ Efrain Manzo struck out swinging.
~ Coleman Brigman struck out swinging.
~ Eamonn Lance grounded out to third base.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 5 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger flied out to right field.
~ Jace Bohrofen singled through the right side.
~ Jared Wegner walked.
~ Ben McLaughlin lined out to center, Bohrofen advanced to third.
~ Kendall Diggs struck out swinging.
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Bottom 5 (Santa Clara)
~ Malcolm Williams struck out looking.
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro lined out to left field.
~ Ben Steck was hit by the first pitch he saw.
~ JonJon Berring grounded out to shortstop.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 6 (Arkansas)
Santa Clara brought on RHP August Souza in relief of Brandon Gomez.
~ Caleb Cali struck out swinging.
~ Brady Slavens grounded out to shortstop.
~ Parker Rowland struck out swinging.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 6 (Santa Clara)
~ Dawson Brigman singled up the middle.
~ Michael O'Hara walked, Brigman advanced to second.
~ Efrain Manzo flied out to left.
~ Coleman Brigman struck out swinging.
~ Eamonn Lance drove a two-run double to left to score Brigman and O'Hara. (4-2)
Arkansas turned to RHP Will McEntire in relief of Brady Tygart.
~ Malcolm Williams reached on a throwing error by Ben McLaughlin and Lance scored courtesy of the error. (4-3)
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro chopped out to shortstop.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB
Top 7 (Arkansas)
~ John Bolton drew a four-pitch walk.
~ Tavian Josenberger flied out to right field.
~ Jace Bohrofen reached on a fielder's choice to the shortstop, Bolton was out at second.
~ Jared Wegner grounded to the shortstop, who took the third out at second.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 7 (Santa Clara)
~ Ben Steck struck out swinging.
~ JonJon Berring struck out swinging.
~ Dawson Brigman struck out looking.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 8 (Arkansas)
~ Ben McLaughlin singled to the shortstop, Hunter Grimes pinch ran for McLaughlin.
Santa Clara turned to RHP Skylar Hales in relief of August Souza.
~ Kendall Diggs crushed a two-run homer to right field. (6-3)
~ Caleb Cali struck out swinging.
~ Brady Slavens grounded out to shortstop.
~ Parker Rowland lined out to the pitcher, who juggled the catch.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 8 (Santa Clara)
~ Michael O'Hara flied out to center.
~ Efrain Manzo popped out to first base.
~ Coleman Brigman struck out swinging.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 9 (Arkansas)
~ John Bolton popped out to first base.
~ Tavian Josenberger struck out looking.
~ Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 9 (Santa Clara)
~ Eamonn Lance struck out after a nine-pitch at bat.
~ Malcolm Williams singled through the left side.
~ Williams advanced to second via a balk from McEntire.
~ Williams advanced to third on a wild pitch.
~ Thomas Ferroggiaro singled to center to score Williams. (6-4)
Arkansas turned to LHP Hunter Hollan in relief of Will McEntire.
~ Ben Steck hit into a 6-4-3 double play.