The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-17) avoided elimination with a 6-3 win over the Santa Clara Broncos (36-20) on Sunday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After losing to 2-seed TCU by a score of 20-5 Sunday afternoon, the Razorbacks were sent to the elimination matchup with Santa Clara, which the Hogs beat on Friday. The Broncos eliminated Arizona on Saturday evening to remain alive in the tournament.

Brady Tygart and Will McEntire combined to throw the first 8 1/3 innings for Arkansas and the pair had 11 strikeouts compared to three walks. Hunter Hollan closed the game by earning the final two outs and the save.

HawgBeat will provide inning-by-inning updates for Sunday's contest, which will be televised on ESPNU...