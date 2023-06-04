The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (41-17) fell to the 2-seed TCU Horned Frogs (39-22) in a 20-5 blowout in the Fayetteville Regional on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Through two weather delays, the Horned Frogs managed to score the most runs an Arkansas team has ever allowed in a postseason game. HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates for Sunday's contest, which was televised on the SEC Network...

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S) 2. DH Kendall Diggs (L) 3. 1B Brady Slavens (L) 4. 3B Caleb Cali (R) 5. RF Jace Bohrofen (L) 6. LF Jared Wegner (R) 7. 2B Harold Coll (R) 8. C Parker Rowland (S) 9. SS John Bolton (R) SP: Hagen Smith (L) TCU 1. CF Elijah Nunez (L) 2. C Karson Bowen (R) 3. 3B Brayden Taylor (L) 4. 1B Cole Fontenelle (S) 5. 2B Tre Richardson (R) 6. DH Kurtis Byrne (R) 7. SS Anthony Silva (R) 8. LF Luke Boyers (S) 9. RF Austin Davis (R) SP: Sam Stoutenborough (R)

Top 1 (TCU)

~ Elijah Nunez grounded out to third on a 1-1 count. ~ Karson Bowen worked the count full and then drew a one-out walk. ~ Brayden Taylor lined a single to right, Bowen advanced to second. ~ Cole Fontenelle was hit by an 0-2 pitch to load the bases. ~ Tre Richardson drove the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for a grand slam. (4-0) ~ Kurtis Byrne walked on four pitches. ~ Anthony Silva singled to right on an 0-2 count, Byrne advanced to third. ~ Silva stole second base. ~ Luke Boyers struck out looking for the second out. ~ Austin Davis hit a two-run single to right to score Byrne and Silva. (6-0) ~ Davis was caught stealing second by Parker Rowland to end the frame. 6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 1 (Arkansas)

~ Tavian Josenberger led off with a solo homer to right. (6-1) ~ Kendall Diggs struck out swinging. ~ Brady Slavens struck out swinging. ~ Caleb Cali grounded out to shortstop. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 2 (TCU)

~ Elijah Nunez singled through the left side on Smith's first pitch of the inning. ~ Karson Bowen singled to right, Nunez advanced to third. Arkansas turned to LHP Zack Morris in relief of Hagen Smith. ~ Brayden Taylor hit an RBI single down the right field line, Nunez scored, Bowen advanced to second. (7-1) ~ Cole Fontenelle walked to load the bases. ~ Tre Richardson hit his second grand slam in as many inning. (11-1) ~ Kurtis Byrne struck out swinging. ~ Anthony Silva flied out to center. ~ Luke Boyers flied out to left to end the inning. 5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 2 (Arkansas)

~ Jace Bohrofen grounded out to first base on the first pitch he saw. ~ Jared Wegner grounded out to shortstop on the second pitch he saw. ~ Harold Coll popped out to the catcher. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 3 (TCU)

Arkansas turned to RHP Austin Ledbetter in relief of Zack Morris. ~ Austin Davis lined out to shortstop on Ledbetter's first pitch. ~ Elijah Nunez blooped a single to left field. ~ Nunez stole second. ~ Karson Bowen was hit by a 2-2 pitch. ~ Brayden Taylor drove a three-run homer to right. (14-1) ~ Cole Fontenelle struck out swinging. ~ Tre Richardson struck out swinging. 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

*THE GAME ENTERED A LIGHTNING DELAY at 3:06 P.M. CT, BUT RESUMEd PLAY AT 4:05 P.M. CT*



Bottom 3 (Arkansas)

~ Parker Rowland led things off with a single through the left side. ~ John Bolton flied out to right field. ~ Tavian Josenberger reached on a fielder's choice to the first baseman, Rowland was out at second. ~ Kendall Diggs hit a grounder to the shifted third baseman, who took the out at second to end the inning. 0 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 4 (TCU)

~ Kurtis Byrne popped out to the shortstop. ~ Anthony Silva lined out to second base. ~ Luke Boyers flied out to center. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 4 (Arkansas)

~ Brady Slavens grounded out to first base. ~ Caleb Cali singled to right field. ~ Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging. ~ Jared Wegner popped out to second base. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Top 5 (TCU)

~ Austin Davis flied out to center. ~ Elijah Nunez doubled down the right field line. ~ Karson Bowen grounded out to shortstop, Nunez advanced to third. ~ Brayden Taylor lined out to right field. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Bottom 5 (Arkansas)

~ Harold Coll struck out swinging.

~ Hudson Polk singled to the second baseman. ~ Jayson Jones pinch hit for John Bolton and he struck out swinging. ~ Tavian Josenberger hit a two-run homer to right field. (14-3) ~ Kendall Diggs grounded out to first. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 6 (TCU)

~ Cole Fontenelle snuck a leadoff single over Caleb Cali's head at third. ~ Tre Richardson's third home run of the game was a two-run shot to right. (16-3) ~ Kurtis Byrne flied out to right. ~ Anthony Silva lined out to shortstop. ~ Luke Boyers flied out to right field. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Bottom 6 (Arkansas)

~ Brady Slavens grounded out to the shifted Tre Richardson at second. ~ Caleb Cali grounded out to third. ~ Jace Bohrofen smacked a solo home run that cleared the scoreboard in right field. (16-4) ~ Jared Wegner popped out to first base. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 7 (TCU)

~ Austin Davis grounded out to Ben McLaughlin, who was in for Caleb Cali at third base. ~ Elijah Nunez doubled down the right field line. ~ Karson Bowen drove Nunez in with an RBI single. (17-4) ~ Brayden Taylor reached on a fielder's choice hit to first, Bowen was out at second. ~ Cole Fontenelle flied out to left field. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Bottom 7 (Arkansas)

~ Harold Coll led the frame off with solo homer to left. (17-5) ~ Hudson Polk flied out to center. ~ Jayson Jones flied out to left. ~ Tavian Josenberger struck out looking. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB

Top 8 (TCU)

~ Tre Richardson singled to third base. ~ Kurtis Byrne flied out to center. ~ Anthony Silva singled to center, Richardson advanced to third base. ~ Luke Boyers struck out looking. ~ Austin Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. ~ Logan Maxwell pinch hit and struck out. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 LOB

*THE GAME ENTERED A SECOND WEATHER DELAY AT 5:24 P.M. CT AND BEGAN AT 6:15 P.M. CT*

Bottom 8 (Arkansas)

TCU brought RHP Mason Speaker in to relieve Hunter Hodges. ~ Kendall Diggs struck out swinging. ~ Reese Robinett flied out to left field. ~ Ben McLaughlin singled to right field. ~ Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Top 9 (TCU)

Arkansas turned to RHP Ben Bybee in relief of Austin Ledbetter. ~ Karson Bowen singled through the right side. ~ Brayden Taylor singled through the left side. ~ Cole Fontenelle bounced a single over Reese Robinett at first base, Bowen scored and Taylor advanced to third. (18-5) ~ Tre Richardson hit an RBI single to score Taylor, Fontenelle advanced to third. (19-5) ~ Kurtis Byrne grounded out to second and Fontenelle scored, Richardson advanced to third. (20-5) ~ Anthony Silva struck out swinging. ~ Luke Boyers grounded out to first. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB

Bottom 9 (Arkansas)

~ Jared Wegner singled through the left side. ~ Harold Coll struck out swinging. ~ Hudson Polk singled to center. ~ Jayson Jones struck out looking. ~ Mason Neville struck out swinging.

