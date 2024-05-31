Fayetteville, Ark. — The 5-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) will wipe the slate clean and start their NCAA Tournament run against the Southeastern Missouri State Redhawks (34-35) in the Fayetteville Regional on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Junior Mason Molina will start on the mound in the Razorbacks’ opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The left-hander, who is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 55.2 innings over 14 appearances with 12 starts this season, will make his first start on the mound since against Mississippi State on May 12.

Arkansas boasts a 102-77 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament, including a commanding 34-18 mark in tournament games played at home in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks tout a 71-46 all-time record in NCAA Tournament games with a 33-16 mark in tournament games played in Fayetteville.

The winner of Arkansas-Southeast Missouri State will advance to play against the winner of Friday night's game between No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (45-17) and No. 3 seed Kansas State (32-24). The losers will meet in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Below are details on how to watch, starting lineups and inning-by-inning updates for Arkansas' game against Southeast Missouri State in the NCAA Tournament.