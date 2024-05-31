Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 8, SEMO 8 (NCAA Tournament)
Fayetteville, Ark. — The 5-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) will wipe the slate clean and start their NCAA Tournament run against the Southeastern Missouri State Redhawks (34-35) in the Fayetteville Regional on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Junior Mason Molina will start on the mound in the Razorbacks’ opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional. The left-hander, who is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 55.2 innings over 14 appearances with 12 starts this season, will make his first start on the mound since against Mississippi State on May 12.
Arkansas boasts a 102-77 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament, including a commanding 34-18 mark in tournament games played at home in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks tout a 71-46 all-time record in NCAA Tournament games with a 33-16 mark in tournament games played in Fayetteville.
The winner of Arkansas-Southeast Missouri State will advance to play against the winner of Friday night's game between No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (45-17) and No. 3 seed Kansas State (32-24). The losers will meet in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Below are details on how to watch, starting lineups and inning-by-inning updates for Arkansas' game against Southeast Missouri State in the NCAA Tournament.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: 5-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-14) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (34-25)
When: Friday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: ESPN+/Watch ESPN (Derek Jones and Jay Walker)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Top 1 (SEMO) - Arkansas 0, SEMO 0
LHP Mason Molina pitching for Arkansas
- Kettering walked on four pitches
- Palmer struck out looking on three pitches
- Stauss struck out looking on three pithes
- Mugan flied out to Wilmsmeyer in center field
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 1 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 1, SEMO 0
LHP Haden Dow pitching for SEMO
- Stovall grounds out to Palmer at short stop after getting ahead 3-0
- White homers to right field, RBI (1-0)
- Sprague-Lott fouls out to Palmer down the left field line
- McLaughlin foul ball challenged by Arkansas, after review call stands
- McLaughlin grounds out to Cannon at first base unassisted
1 runs, 1 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 2 (SEMO) - Arkansas 1, SEMO 0
Molina still pitching for Arkansas
- Cameron popped up to McLaughlin at first base on the first pitch
- Coloma flied out to Holt in shallow left center
- Resetich struck out swinging in a full-count
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 2 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 0
Dow still pitching for SEMO
- Helfrick struck out in a full-count
- Aloy doubles to left center field
- Diggs gets hit by a pitch in a 1-2 count
- Holt singles through the right side, RBI, Diggs advances to third, Aloy scores (2-0)
- Wilmsmeyer reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, RBI, Holt advances on a throwing error, Diggs scores (3-0)
- Stovall popped up to Mugan in shallow center field
- White walks in a full-count, all runners advance to load the bases
RHP Collin Wilma relieves Dow for SEMO
- Sprague-Lott singles to center field, 2 RBI, White advances to third, Wilmsmeyer scores, Holt scores, both unearned (5-0)
- McLaughlin homered to right field, 3 RBI, team unearned (2-2 FFBFFB); Sprague-Lott scored, team unearned; White scored, unearned. (8-0)
- Helfrick strikes out looking to end the frame
7 runs, 4 hits, 1 errors, 0 LOB
Top 3 (SEMO) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 4
Molina still pitching for Arkansas
- Cannon walks after a nine-pitch at-bat
- Ackerman struck out looking after six pitches
- Kettering walks on four pitches, Cannon advances to second
- B. Palmer homers to left center, 3 RBI (3-2 KKBBB); B. Kettering scored; B. Cannon scored. (8-3)
- Stauss walks on five pitches
- Mugan doubles to right center, Stauss advances to third on the play
- J. Cameron flies out to cf to right center, SF, RBI (1-0 B); M. Mugan advanced to third; T. Stauss scored. (8-4)
RHP Will McEntire relieves Molina
- Coloma popped up to Stovall at second base to end the inning
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 3 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 4
Wilma still pitching for SEMO
- Aloy grounds out to Palmer at shortstop
- Diggs smokes a hard liner straight to Kettering at second base
- Holt flies out to Mugan in center field on the first pitch
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 4 (SEMO) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 4
McEntire still pitching for Arkansas
- Resetich lines out to Stovall at second base on the second pitch of the inning
- Cannon popped up to Aloy at short stop
- Ackerman struck out swinging on three pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 4 (Arkansas) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 4
Wilma still pitching for SEMO
- Wilmsmeyer reaches on a fielding error by Kettering at second base
- Wilmsmeyer advances to second base on a wild pitch
- Stovall strikes out swinging in a 2-2 count
- White reaches and pokes one up to Kettering at second base
- Sprague-Lott grounds out to Kettering at second base for the final out
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 errors, 1 LOB
Top 5 (SEMO) - Arkansas 8, SEMO 8
McEntire still pitching for Arkansas
- Kettering walks after an eight-pitch at-bat
- Palmer singles through the left side, Kettering advances to second on the play
- Stuass hits a swinging bunt single into the infield to load the bases full of Redhawks
- M. Mugan reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, RBI (0-0); T. Stauss out at second ss to 2b; B. Palmer advanced to third; B. Kettering scored (8-5)
- J. Cameron homers to right field, 3 RBI (1-2 BSS); M. Mugan scored; B. Palmer scored (8-8)
RHP Christian Foutch relieves McEntire
- Coloma struck out swinging on four pitches
- Resetich walks on seven pitches
- Resetich steals second base
- Resetich advances to third base on a wild pitch
- Cannon walks in a full-count after nine pitches
- Ackerman grounds out to Stovall at second base, who charges the ball and makes a good play to end the threat
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
--------------
Starting Lineups
Arkansas:
1. Peyton Stovall, 2B
2. Hudson White, C
3. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
4. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
5. Ryder Helfrick, DH
6. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
7. Kendall Diggs, RF
8. Peyton Holt, LF
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
SP: LHP Mason Molina (4-2, 4.04 ERA)
Southeast Missouri State:
1. Brooks Kettering, 2B
2. Ben Palmer, SS
3. Ty Stauss, LF
4. Michael Mugan, CF
5. Josh Cameron, RF
6. Keoni Coloma, DH
7. Chance Resetich, 3B
8. Bryce Cannon, 1B
9. Nolan Ackerman, C
SP: LHP Haden Dow (4-2, 4.89 ERA)