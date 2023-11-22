The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) are almost ready to face off against the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Wednesday in the Hogs' first of three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Led by eighth-year head coach Jerod Haase, the Cardinal finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-19 (7-12 Pac-12) record.

Heading into the season, the Spartans were selected to finish eighth in the Pac-12 by the league's media. Stanford had one player selected to a preseason all-conference squad in forward Spencer Jones.

After starting their season off with wins over CSUN and Sacramento State, Stanford lost to Santa Clara before beating Eastern Washington on Nov. 17.

Arkansas began the season 3-0 with wins over Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion before dropping an ugly 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro. Head coach Eric Musselman spoke a bit about the reality of the situation as the Hogs get ready to face tougher competition in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

"We have three games in the Bahamas that are all tough and then we come home and play Duke," Musselman said after the loss to UNC Greensboro. "We have a really, really tough schedule ahead of us and we’ve got to play much better than we did tonight."

Unable to watch Arkansas-Stanford? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...