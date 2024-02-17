Scoring Recap: Arkansas 15, James Madison 5 (Game 2)
Unable to watch Arkansas-James Madison? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the No. 3 Diamond Hogs' second game against James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
ALSO READ: McEntire's vintage performance leads Arkansas to Opening Day victory
Pregame Notes
- Arkansas freshman Ryder Helfrick will make his collegiate baseball debut behind the plate Saturday. Texas Tech transfer catcher Hudson White will remain in the lineup as the designated hitter.
- JUCO transfer Will Edmunson will get his first start as a Razorback in left field. Sophomore Jayson Jones started in left during Friday's 6-4 win.
- Right-hander Brady Tygart will be making his first start of the season on the mound for the Diamond Hogs.
- Arkansas is wearing red tops and white bottoms. James Madison will go with purple tops and white bottoms.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. DH Hudson White (R)
2. RF Kendall Diggs (L)
3. SS Wehiwa Aloy (R)
4. 1B Ben McLaughlin (L)
5. C Ryder Helfrick (R)
6. 2B Peyton Holt (R)
7. LF Will Edmunson (R)
8. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott (R)
9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer (R)
SP: Brady Tygart (R)
James Madison
1. SS Mason Dunaway (R)
2. 2B Mike Mancini (L)
3. CF Fenwick Trimble (R)
4. LF Ryan Dooley (L)
5. 1B Coleman Calabrese (R)
6. RF Brendan O'Donnell (R)
7. DH Jacob Steinberg (R)
8. C Jason Schiavone (R)
9. 3B Wyatt Peifer (S)
SP: Max Kuhle (L)
Top First (James Madison)
- Dunaway hit in helmet by pitch
- Mancini grounded out to third, sacrifice bunt; Dunaway advanced to second
- Dunaway caught stealing third by Ryder Helfrick
- Trimble grounded out to second
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom First (Arkansas)
- White popped up to shortstop
- Diggs draws a five-pitch walk
- Aloy strikes out looking at a 78 mile per hour pitch
- McLaughlin pops out to shortstop
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Top Second (James Madison)
- Dooley singled to center, 100 mph exit velocity and Aloy couldn't field it at short
- Calabrese sacrifice bunt to third, Dooley advanced to second
- O'Donnell grounded out to third
- Steinberg grounded out to shortstop
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Bottom Second (Arkansas)
- Helfrick fouls out to right field
- Holt with a single to right that was hit 103 mph off the bat
- Edmunson flied out to deep right field, Holt advanced to second
- Sprague-Lott strikes out looking at a 76 mph off-speed pitch
0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Top Third (James Madison)
- Schiavone flied out to right field on the first pitch
- Peifer strikes out on three pitches
- Dunaway is hit in the head by a curveball for the second time in as many at bats
- Mancini struck out looking at 86 mph near the top of the strike zone
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Bottom Third (Arkansas)
- Wilmsmeyer opposite field solo homer to right (100 mph, 369 feet)
- White pops out to third base
- Diggs strikes out looking at a curveball
- Aloy strikes out looking
1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Top Fourth (James Madison)
- Trimble flied out to center
- Dooley singled to left field
- Calabrese hit by pitch; Dooley advanced to second
- O'Donnell popped up to third base
- Steinberg draws five-pitch walk; Calabrese to second; Dooley to third
- Schiavone walked, RBI; Steinberg to second; Calabrese to third; Dooley scored
- Peifer struck out swinging
1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
Bottom Fourth (Arkansas)
- McLaughlin strikes out swinging
- Helfrick solo home run to left field bullpen (105 mph, 367 feet)
- Holt reached on an error by the shortstop
Pitching change to RHP Sean Culkin
- Edmunson singled to center field; Holt advanced to third
- Sprague-Lott hits an RBI single into left; Edmunson to third, Holt scored (unearned)
- Wilmsmeyer RBI single to let field; Sprague-Lott to second; Edmunson scored
- Wilmsmeyer to second; Sprague-Lott to third on a fielding error by second baseman on failed pickoff attempt
- White draws four-pitch walk
JMU brings in LHP Jaden Kinsler
- Diggs walked, RBI; White to second; Wilmsmeyer to third; Sprague-Lott scored
- Aloy grounded into 6-4-3 double play
4 Runs, 4 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB
Top Fifth (James Madison)
- Cannizzaro struck out looking
- Mancini flied out to deep left field
- Trimble robbed of a homer by Ty Wilmsmeyer in center
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom Fifth (Arkansas)
- McLaughlin singled to left field
- Helfrick four-pitch walk; McLaughlin to second
- Holt fouled out to first base
- Edmunson lined out to left field
- Sprague-Lott draws a walk, McLaughlin to third, Helfrick to second
- Wilmsmeyer singled to center field, 2 RBI; Sprague-Lott to third; Helfrick scored; McLaughlin scored
- White draws a five-pitch walk
- White walked (3-1 BBBKB); Wilmsmeyer advanced to second
- Diggs grounds out to first unassisted
2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
Top Sixth (James Madison)
LHP Parker Coil in to pitch for Tygart
- Dooley singles to center on Coil's first pitch
- Calabrese singled to left field; Dooley to second
- O'Donnell struck out swinging
- Steinberg singled to right field, RBI; Calabrese to third; Dooley scored
- Schiavone walked; Steinberg to second
- Peifer RBI sacrifice bunt to Coil; Schiavone to second; Steinberg to third; Calabrese scored
- Cannizzaro singled to center field, 2 RBI; Schiavone scored; Steinberg scored
RHP Koty Frank in to pitch for Coil
- Mancini flied out to center
4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Bottom Sixth (Arkansas)
- Aloy draws a five-pitch walk
- McLaughlin singles up the middle (106 mph off the bat), Aloy to third
- Helfrick hit by pitch, McLaughlin to second
- Holt RBI single to center field; Helfrick to second; McLaughlin to third; Aloy scored
RHP Matt Kleinfelter to pitch for Williams.
- Edmunson reached on a fielder's choice; Holt to second; Helfrick to third; McLaughlin out at home on throw from third
- Sprague-Lott walked, RBI; Edmunson to second; Holt to third; Helfrick scored
- Wilmsmeyer reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Sprague-Lott out at second; Edmunson to third; Holt scored
- White doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Wilmsmeyer scored; Edmunson scored
- Diggs RBI single through the right side, advanced to second on a fielding error by right fielder; White scored
- Aloy fouled out to first base
6 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB
Top Seventh (James Madison)
- Trimble lined out to center
- Dooley lined out to center
- Calabrese grounded out to third
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom Seventh (Arkansas)
- McLaughlin drew a six-pitch walk
- Helfrick hit into a 6-4-3 double play
- Holt grounded out to shortstop
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Top Eighth (James Madison)
- Ike Schmidly pinch hitting, flied out to right field
- Steinberg struck out swinging
- Schiavone popped up to first base
0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Bottom Eighth (Arkansas)
RHP Jackson Hull to pitch for JMU
- Edmunson hit by pitch
- Sprague-Lott struck out looking
- Wilmsmeyer lined out to center
- White doubled to left field; Edmunson to third.
- Diggs walked
- Aloy singled to left field, 2 RBI; Diggs to second; White scored; Edmunson scored
FINAL: 15-5 (run-rule)