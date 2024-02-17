Unable to watch Arkansas-James Madison? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the No. 3 Diamond Hogs' second game against James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. ALSO READ: McEntire's vintage performance leads Arkansas to Opening Day victory

Pregame Notes

- Arkansas freshman Ryder Helfrick will make his collegiate baseball debut behind the plate Saturday. Texas Tech transfer catcher Hudson White will remain in the lineup as the designated hitter. - JUCO transfer Will Edmunson will get his first start as a Razorback in left field. Sophomore Jayson Jones started in left during Friday's 6-4 win. - Right-hander Brady Tygart will be making his first start of the season on the mound for the Diamond Hogs. - Arkansas is wearing red tops and white bottoms. James Madison will go with purple tops and white bottoms.

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. DH Hudson White (R) 2. RF Kendall Diggs (L) 3. SS Wehiwa Aloy (R) 4. 1B Ben McLaughlin (L) 5. C Ryder Helfrick (R) 6. 2B Peyton Holt (R) 7. LF Will Edmunson (R) 8. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott (R) 9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer (R) SP: Brady Tygart (R) James Madison 1. SS Mason Dunaway (R) 2. 2B Mike Mancini (L) 3. CF Fenwick Trimble (R) 4. LF Ryan Dooley (L) 5. 1B Coleman Calabrese (R) 6. RF Brendan O'Donnell (R) 7. DH Jacob Steinberg (R) 8. C Jason Schiavone (R) 9. 3B Wyatt Peifer (S) SP: Max Kuhle (L)

Top First (James Madison)

- Dunaway hit in helmet by pitch - Mancini grounded out to third, sacrifice bunt; Dunaway advanced to second - Dunaway caught stealing third by Ryder Helfrick - Trimble grounded out to second 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb24mIzM5O3QgcnVuIG9uIFJ5ZGVyISDwn5qAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RRlk2d2tNaUlHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUUZZNndr TWlJRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJhem9y YmFja0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJh Y2tCU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg5NDY0MzE2NDAyNDQ1MjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bottom First (Arkansas)

- White popped up to shortstop - Diggs draws a five-pitch walk - Aloy strikes out looking at a 78 mile per hour pitch - McLaughlin pops out to shortstop 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Top Second (James Madison)

- Dooley singled to center, 100 mph exit velocity and Aloy couldn't field it at short - Calabrese sacrifice bunt to third, Dooley advanced to second - O'Donnell grounded out to third - Steinberg grounded out to shortstop 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Bottom Second (Arkansas)

- Helfrick fouls out to right field - Holt with a single to right that was hit 103 mph off the bat - Edmunson flied out to deep right field, Holt advanced to second - Sprague-Lott strikes out looking at a 76 mph off-speed pitch 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Top Third (James Madison)

- Schiavone flied out to right field on the first pitch - Peifer strikes out on three pitches - Dunaway is hit in the head by a curveball for the second time in as many at bats - Mancini struck out looking at 86 mph near the top of the strike zone 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TY2hlZHVsZWQgQnJhZHkgVCBmaWx0aHkgSyB0d2VldCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTzFWc25SS3MxeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL08x VnNuUktzMXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBS YXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6 b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4OTU0NTkwMDA2MTAwMTc0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bottom Third (Arkansas)

- Wilmsmeyer opposite field solo homer to right (100 mph, 369 feet) - White pops out to third base - Diggs strikes out looking at a curveball - Aloy strikes out looking 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Top Fourth (James Madison)

- Trimble flied out to center - Dooley singled to left field - Calabrese hit by pitch; Dooley advanced to second - O'Donnell popped up to third base - Steinberg draws five-pitch walk; Calabrese to second; Dooley to third - Schiavone walked, RBI; Steinberg to second; Calabrese to third; Dooley scored - Peifer struck out swinging 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

Bottom Fourth (Arkansas)

- McLaughlin strikes out swinging - Helfrick solo home run to left field bullpen (105 mph, 367 feet) - Holt reached on an error by the shortstop Pitching change to RHP Sean Culkin

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWRlciByYWtlcy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Kc09u ZHY5SmQxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnNPbmR2OUpkMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNYXNvbiBDaG9hdGUgKEBDaG9hdGVNYXNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaG9hdGVNYXNvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODk2MTY2 Mzk2MzgwODEwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNywg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

- Edmunson singled to center field; Holt advanced to third - Sprague-Lott hits an RBI single into left; Edmunson to third, Holt scored (unearned) - Wilmsmeyer RBI single to let field; Sprague-Lott to second; Edmunson scored - Wilmsmeyer to second; Sprague-Lott to third on a fielding error by second baseman on failed pickoff attempt - White draws four-pitch walk JMU brings in LHP Jaden Kinsler - Diggs walked, RBI; White to second; Wilmsmeyer to third; Sprague-Lott scored - Aloy grounded into 6-4-3 double play 4 Runs, 4 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB

Top Fifth (James Madison)

- Cannizzaro struck out looking - Mancini flied out to deep left field - Trimble robbed of a homer by Ty Wilmsmeyer in center 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeSBXaWxtc21leWVyIGlzIGVsaXRlIGluIGNlbnRlci4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL09hNWJPRmRCS2UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P YTViT0ZkQktlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIENob2F0ZSAoQENob2F0 ZU1hc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nob2F0ZU1h c29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzU4OTY5MTY1ODQxNDA4MTYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bottom Fifth (Arkansas)

- McLaughlin singled to left field - Helfrick four-pitch walk; McLaughlin to second - Holt fouled out to first base - Edmunson lined out to left field - Sprague-Lott draws a walk, McLaughlin to third, Helfrick to second - Wilmsmeyer singled to center field, 2 RBI; Sprague-Lott to third; Helfrick scored; McLaughlin scored - White draws a five-pitch walk - White walked (3-1 BBBKB); Wilmsmeyer advanced to second - Diggs grounds out to first unassisted 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

Top Sixth (James Madison)

LHP Parker Coil in to pitch for Tygart - Dooley singles to center on Coil's first pitch - Calabrese singled to left field; Dooley to second - O'Donnell struck out swinging - Steinberg singled to right field, RBI; Calabrese to third; Dooley scored - Schiavone walked; Steinberg to second - Peifer RBI sacrifice bunt to Coil; Schiavone to second; Steinberg to third; Calabrese scored - Cannizzaro singled to center field, 2 RBI; Schiavone scored; Steinberg scored RHP Koty Frank in to pitch for Coil - Mancini flied out to center 4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Bottom Sixth (Arkansas)

- Aloy draws a five-pitch walk - McLaughlin singles up the middle (106 mph off the bat), Aloy to third - Helfrick hit by pitch, McLaughlin to second - Holt RBI single to center field; Helfrick to second; McLaughlin to third; Aloy scored RHP Matt Kleinfelter to pitch for Williams. - Edmunson reached on a fielder's choice; Holt to second; Helfrick to third; McLaughlin out at home on throw from third - Sprague-Lott walked, RBI; Edmunson to second; Holt to third; Helfrick scored - Wilmsmeyer reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Sprague-Lott out at second; Edmunson to third; Holt scored - White doubled down the left field line, 2 RBI; Wilmsmeyer scored; Edmunson scored - Diggs RBI single through the right side, advanced to second on a fielding error by right fielder; White scored - Aloy fouled out to first base 6 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaXAsIGhpcCwgSHVkZHkhIPCfjokgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL25wWDV4clVtNTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ucFg1eHJVbTU1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0JTQi9z dGF0dXMvMTc1ODk4MTA1MTcxNDgyNjY4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Top Seventh (James Madison)

- Trimble lined out to center - Dooley lined out to center - Calabrese grounded out to third 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Bottom Seventh (Arkansas)

- McLaughlin drew a six-pitch walk - Helfrick hit into a 6-4-3 double play - Holt grounded out to shortstop 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Top Eighth (James Madison)

- Ike Schmidly pinch hitting, flied out to right field - Steinberg struck out swinging - Schiavone popped up to first base 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Bottom Eighth (Arkansas)

RHP Jackson Hull to pitch for JMU - Edmunson hit by pitch - Sprague-Lott struck out looking - Wilmsmeyer lined out to center - White doubled to left field; Edmunson to third. - Diggs walked - Aloy singled to left field, 2 RBI; Diggs to second; White scored; Edmunson scored FINAL: 15-5 (run-rule)

BOX SCORE