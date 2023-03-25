The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks had a 15-game winning streak come to an end in a 12-2 run-rule loss in seven innings against No. 1 LSU at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Arkansas starter Will McEntire surrendered seven earned runs on nine hits in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader. LSU starter Ty Floyd threw 108 pitches across 6 1/3 innings and he gave up just one earned run on three hits. The Tigers were 6-12 at the plate with two outs and 9-18 with runners on. On the other hand, Arkansas was 0-6 with two outs and 1-12 hitting with runners on. HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates from Saturday afternoon's game, which was the first game of a doubleheader, as the second game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT...

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. Tavian Josenberger CF 2. Peyton Stovall 2B 3. Jared Wegner LF 4. Brady Slavens 1B 5. Jace Bohrofen RF 6. Kendall Diggs DH 7. Harold Coll 3B 8. Hudson Polk C 9. John Bolton SS LSU 1. Gavin Dugas 2B 2. Tre' Morgan LF 3. Dylan Crews CF 4. Tommy White 3B 5. Cade Beloso 1B 6. Jared Jones DH 7. Josh Pearson RF 8. Jordan Thompson SS 9. Brady Neal C

Inning-by-Inning Updates

Top 1

Tavian Josenberger led the inning off by reaching on an error and he crossed home plate courtesy of a one-out two-run homer from Jared Wegner. After hitting back-to-back batters, LSU starter Ty Floyd bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the frame after throwing 33 pitches.

Bottom 1

Will McEntire gave up a pair of two-out singles to Dylan Crews and Tommy White, but a groundout from Cade Beloso stranded the runners.

Top 2

A leadoff single by Hudson Polk was all Arkansas could muster up, as Floyd retired the next three batters in order.

Bottom 2

A one-out RBI double from Jordan Thompson put LSU on the board and Gavin Dugas hit a two-out two-run homer to put the Tigers ahead 3-2. Tre' Morgan went back-to-back with a solo shot to right to extend the lead to two runs. Dylan Crews popped up to short to get McEntire out of the frame.

Top 3

Floyd loaded the bases by hitting a batter and walking two, but a strikeout to Hudson Polk closed the frame and stranded the runners.

Bottom 3

After Cade Beloso reached on a one-out double, Josh Pearson drove him home with a two-out RBI triple to put LSU ahead by three runs.

Top 4

Floyd worked his first 1-2-3 frame of the afternoon with a pair of strikeouts.

Bottom 4

McEntire sat the Tigers down in order on five pitches.

Top 5

Floyd retired the Razorbacks in order for the second straight inning.

Bottom 5

Crews led the frame off with a solo shot to left to put LSU ahead 6-2. After a double from White, McEntire forced a pop up from Beloso and that was the last batter he faced, as the Razorbacks turned to RHP Austin Ledbetter. A wild pitch from Ledbetter scored White, but the Arkansas reliever escaped a bases loaded situation with a strikeout.

Top 6

Despite giving up a leadoff single to Kendall Diggs, Floyd needed just four pitches to get out of the frame after a first-pitch fly out from Harold Coll and a second-pitch 5-4-3 double play from Hudson Polk.

Bottom 6

A pair of singles to lead off the inning allowed the Tigers to plate two more runs courtesy of sacrifice fly's from White and Beloso.

Top 7

After striking out John Bolton to start the frame, Floyd was replaced by RHP Garrett Edwards. Edwards struck out Josenberger and Stovall to start his outing.

Bottom 7