HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery , which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

The final day of the 2019 MLB Draft is a rapid-fire, 30-round marathon that begins at 11 a.m. CT.

Six Arkansas players were picked over the first 10 rounds - two on Day 1 and four on Day 2 - and a few more could be among the 900 selections Wednesday.

HawgBeat will be keeping an eye out for current players, as well as former (transfers) and future (signees) Razorbacks. Follow along below for updates as they happen…

Zack Plunkett - Dodgers - 20th round, 611th pick

2019 stats: .265/.457/.490, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 12 R, 15 BB/18 K

After beginning his career at TCU, Plunkett transferred to Arkansas and had to sit out the 2017 season. Over the last two years, he’s been a reserve or backup catcher for the Razorbacks. Despite playing in only seven games last season, Plunkett was drafted in the 37th round, but decided to return as a fifth-year senior.

He has played a lot more this year as Casey Opitz’s backup, with 16 starts and 25 total appearances. As a catcher, Plunkett is known for having a very strong arm. At the plate, he hits for power, as eight of his 15 career hits with the Razorbacks have been for extra bases.

COMMIT - Chet Allison - Dodgers - 24th round, 731st pick

2019 stats: .446/.548/.831, 19 2B, 6 3B, 11 HR, 50 RBI, 59 R, 24 BB/34 K, 17-23 SB

Allison put up video game numbers in 45 games as an outfielder at Fresno City C.C. in California, earning MVP honors for the conference and a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings All-Regiona Team for Northern California. He committed to Arkansas in April.