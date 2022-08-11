Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Catalan Elite, Europe Tour Game 2
Arkansas will play its second game of the Europe tour Thursday against Catalan Elite at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on FloHoops.
Click here for more details on how to watch Thursday's game.
Game 1 details:
The Hogs dominated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 on Tuesday in the first game of their Europe tour.
Press Conference - Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr., Trevon Brazile
Pregame
The Hogs visited Olympic Stadium and did an outdoor walkthrough in Barcelona.
Arkansas starting five:
Nick Smith Jr. - Freshman guard
Davonte Davis - Junior guard
Jordan Walsh - Freshman guard/forward
Jalen Graham - Senior forward
Makhel Mitchell - Senior forward/center
First Quarter:
Makhel Mitchell won the tip for Arkansas and Nick Smith Jr. immediately turned the ball over and it resulted in a transition layup for Catalan Elite.
Another layup by Catalan Elite was followed up Arkansas' first points on a slam dunk for Makhi Mitchell that made it a 4-2 game.
After another turnover by the Hogs, Catalan Elite converted another layup to take a four-point lead. Freshman Anthony Black turned the ball over around mid-court on the next Razorback possession and Catalan Elite sank a three to take a 9-2 lead.
Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV sank two free throws to cut the Arkansas deficit to five points.
On the ensuing possession, Catalan Elite sank another 3-pointer to make it a 12-4 advantage.
Council went up and sank a mid-range jumper for the Hogs to trim the Catalan Elite lead to six. Trevon Brazile laid a show off the glass to make it a 12-8 game.
Catalan Elite made one of two free throws on the other end to make it a five-point lead. They followed it up with a layup on the next possession to make it 15-8.
Razorback freshman Barry Dunning Jr. hit a mid-range jumper to give Arkansas double-digit points. On the next Arkansas possession, Dunning found Kamani Johnson down low, and he was fouled on the shot. Johnson hit both shots to make it a 15-12 Catalan Elite lead.
After a missed shot by Catalan Elite, Dunning took a pass from Davonte Davis and drove to his left for a layup that made it a one-point deficit. Catalan Elite hit two free throws to make it 17-14.
*FloHoops crashed after this, so it is unclear what happened and what the score was for the remainder of the quarter*
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Catalan Elite 24, Arkansas 20