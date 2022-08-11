Live Updates: Arkansas vs. Catalan Elite, Europe Tour Game 2

Click here for more details on how to watch Thursday's game.

Arkansas will play its second game of the Europe tour Thursday against Catalan Elite at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on FloHoops.

The Hogs dominated Valencia Seleccion 107-59 on Tuesday in the first game of their Europe tour.

The Hogs visited Olympic Stadium and did an outdoor walkthrough in Barcelona.

Makhel Mitchell won the tip for Arkansas and Nick Smith Jr. immediately turned the ball over and it resulted in a transition layup for Catalan Elite.

Another layup by Catalan Elite was followed up Arkansas' first points on a slam dunk for Makhi Mitchell that made it a 4-2 game.

After another turnover by the Hogs, Catalan Elite converted another layup to take a four-point lead. Freshman Anthony Black turned the ball over around mid-court on the next Razorback possession and Catalan Elite sank a three to take a 9-2 lead.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV sank two free throws to cut the Arkansas deficit to five points.

On the ensuing possession, Catalan Elite sank another 3-pointer to make it a 12-4 advantage.

Council went up and sank a mid-range jumper for the Hogs to trim the Catalan Elite lead to six. Trevon Brazile laid a show off the glass to make it a 12-8 game.

Catalan Elite made one of two free throws on the other end to make it a five-point lead. They followed it up with a layup on the next possession to make it 15-8.

Razorback freshman Barry Dunning Jr. hit a mid-range jumper to give Arkansas double-digit points. On the next Arkansas possession, Dunning found Kamani Johnson down low, and he was fouled on the shot. Johnson hit both shots to make it a 15-12 Catalan Elite lead.

After a missed shot by Catalan Elite, Dunning took a pass from Davonte Davis and drove to his left for a layup that made it a one-point deficit. Catalan Elite hit two free throws to make it 17-14.

*FloHoops crashed after this, so it is unclear what happened and what the score was for the remainder of the quarter*

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Catalan Elite 24, Arkansas 20