LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (College World Series)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is the designated home team against Ole Miss by virtue of winning a coin flip.
Full lineups are listed below.
Arkansas (44-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (38-22, 14-16 SEC)
Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)
First pitch: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Pitching matchup
ARK: Jr. LHP Zack Morris (20 G/1 GS, 1.89 ERA, 25 K/17 BB, 33.1 IP)
MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (18 G/10 GS, 2.82 ERA, 92 K/30 BB, 67 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the winner's bracket game on Arkansas' side of the bracket. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and needs just one more win to make the finals, with its next game set for 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, while the loser will face the winner of Auburn-Stanford in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT.
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Justin Bench - CF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Tim Elko - 1B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Kevin Graham - LF
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. Kemp Alderman - DH
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Hayden Dunhurst - C
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Garrett Wood - 3B
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Calvin Harris - RF
|
Pitching: LHP Zack Morris
|
Pitching: LHP Hunter Elliott