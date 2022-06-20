LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (College World Series)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas (44-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (38-22, 14-16 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Closer look at Ole Miss

Pitching matchup

ARK: Jr. LHP Zack Morris (20 G/1 GS, 1.89 ERA, 25 K/17 BB, 33.1 IP)

MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (18 G/10 GS, 2.82 ERA, 92 K/30 BB, 67 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the winner's bracket game on Arkansas' side of the bracket. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and needs just one more win to make the finals, with its next game set for 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, while the loser will face the winner of Auburn-Stanford in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT.

