 Live updates, scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball, Ole Miss Rebels (June 20, 2022 - College World Series)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-20 16:42:08 -0500') }} baseball Edit

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (College World Series)

Follow along as Arkansas plays Ole Miss in the winner's bracket at the 2022 College World Series.
Follow along as Arkansas plays Ole Miss in the winner's bracket at the 2022 College World Series. (Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is the designated home team against Ole Miss by virtue of winning a coin flip.

Full lineups are listed below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (44-19, 18-12 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (38-22, 14-16 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (Omaha, Neb.)

First pitch: 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Closer look at Ole Miss

Pitching matchup

ARK: Jr. LHP Zack Morris (20 G/1 GS, 1.89 ERA, 25 K/17 BB, 33.1 IP)

MISS: Fr. LHP Hunter Elliott (18 G/10 GS, 2.82 ERA, 92 K/30 BB, 67 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the winner's bracket game on Arkansas' side of the bracket. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals and needs just one more win to make the finals, with its next game set for 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, while the loser will face the winner of Auburn-Stanford in an elimination game at 6 p.m. CT.

Closer look at Auburn

Closer look at Stanford

CWS Notebook: Ole Miss' run doesn't surprise DVH, other tidbits

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' blowout win over Stanford

Diamond Hawgs Pod - Arkansas-Stanford recap

Rebels stay hot, set up rematch with Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Ole Miss

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Justin Bench - CF

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Jacob Gonzalez - SS

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Tim Elko - 1B

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Kevin Graham - LF

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. Kemp Alderman - DH

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Peyton Chatagnier - 2B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Hayden Dunhurst - C

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Garrett Wood - 3B

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Calvin Harris - RF

Pitching: LHP Zack Morris

Pitching: LHP Hunter Elliott

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}