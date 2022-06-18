WATCH/LISTEN: Diamond Hawgs Pod - Arkansas blows out Stanford to open CWS
In the latest episode of the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, co-hosts Mason Choate and Robert Stewart recap Arkansas' blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify, or the Hit That Line podcast network.
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.