Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman finally pulled the trigger and moved on from offensive coordinator Dan Enos on Sunday.

The move came after the Razorback offense managed just 200 total yards and three points in a 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State, which was the sixth straight for Arkansas, as the Hogs sit with a 2-6 overall record and an 0-5 record in conference play.

There was legitimate excitement when Pittman hired Enos to replace former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who took the same position at TCU after the 2022 season.

Enos and Pittman previously coached together at Arkansas under Bret Bielema, as the duo orchestrated one of the best offenses in program history in 2015. That year, the Razorbacks averaged 35.9 points per game, just outside of the top-25 nationally, while also producing four-plus NFL offensive linemen, a 1,500+ yard rusher in Alex Collins and a 3,400+ yard passer in Brandon Allen.