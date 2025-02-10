How NFL Pro Hogs performed in 2024-25 season

Pro Hog center Frank Ragnow of the Detroit Lions. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

No NFL Pro Hogs participated in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but how did former Razorbacks perform throughout the 2024-25 season? According to the Razorbacks' official listing, 23 players who once dawned the Cardinal and White are currently in the National Football League. That number ranks 13th in the SEC, just above Mississippi State (22), Missouri (20) and Vanderbilt (11). It's very possible that Arkansas's number will rise after the 2025 NFL Draft, especially with big-time names like edge rusher Landon Jackson and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong eyeing the pros. For now, we'll take a look at how current prominent Pro Hogs fared in the NFL this season...

Advertisement

OFFENSE:

OL Hjalte Froholdt - Arizona Cardinals

2024-25 Stats: 1,078 snaps, 76.1 PFF (Pro Football Focus), 66.1 PBLK (Pass Block), 78.1 RBLK (Run Block) Career Stats: 2,853 snaps A former four-star defensive tackle prospect, Froholdt quickly transitioned to the offensive line at Arkansas and flourished there. He was named First Team All-SEC (PFF) in 2017 and Second Team All-SEC (AP) in 2018, and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with pick No. 118. This season for the Arizona Cardinals, Froholdt allowed just three sacks and five hits allowed. His best performance came against the New York Jets in Week 10, when he registered 52 snaps and finished with a season-high 81.2 offensive grade, per PFF.

OL Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

2024-25 Stats: 1,129 snaps, 86.1 PFF, 65.8 PBLK, 90.9 RBLK Career Stats: 6,617 snaps Regarded as one of the top centers in the NFL, Ragnow was a highly decorated lineman while with the Razorbacks and was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, who took him 20th overall. The Minnesota native has been named Second Team All-Pro three times and has made four Pro Bowl teams during his career. Ragnow allowed only two sacks and seven hits this season. Ragnow's best game came against the Houston Texans in Week 10, when he earned a 93.0 PFF grade behind a 91.5 run-block mark.

OL Beaux Limmer - Los Angeles Rams

2024-25 Stats: 1,040 snaps, 55.5 PFF, 40.2 PBLK, 65.4 RBLK Career Stats: 1,040 snaps Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Limmer was immediately thrust into the starting role as a rookie and gave up just one sack despite his relatively poor offensive PFF grade.

TE Hunter Henry - New England Patriots

2024-25 Stats: 835 snaps, 70.0 PFF, 66 REC, 674 YDS, 2 TDs Career Stats: 5,804 snaps, 395 REC, 4,527 YDS, 40 TDs Hunter Henry's 2024-25 campaign was a big step back in the right direction for the former John Mackey Award Winner, as he racked up a career-high 674 total receiving yards with two touchdowns on 66 receptions. The Little Rock native was especially excellent against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 15, when he caught eight passes for 109 yards, which included a long of 35 yards.

WR Treylon Burks - Tennessee Titans

2024-25 Stats: 147 snaps, 52.2 PFF, 4 REC, 34 YDS Career Stats: 982 snaps, 53 REC, 699 YDS, TD Many thought Treylon Burks had the potential to be a star receiver in the NFL, but things have yet to come to fruition for the former All-SEC First Teamer. Injuries, including a season-ending non-contact knee injury suffered in practice last October, have derailed Burks' promising career. You never want to name someone a "bust" just three years into the pros, but the former No. 18 overall pick needs to change his trajectory quickly to avoid such a label.

Others: - OL Dan Skipper, Detroit Lions - QB Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers - TE Feleipe Franks, Carolina Panthers - WR Matt Landers, New England Patriots (Practice Squad) - OL Dalton Wagner, Las Vegas Raiders (Practice Squad)

DEFENSE:

CB Montaric Brown - Jacksonville Jaguars

2024-25 Stats: 855 snaps, 62.3 PFF, 75 TOT, 6 TFL, INT Career Stats: 1,393 snaps, 115 TOT, 6 TFL, INT Starting things off defensively is Montaric "Buster" Brown, who was selected 222nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after finishing his 2021 Arkansas season on the All-SEC First Team. Brown has been just "okay" in coverage this season (61.6 COV grade), but did accumulate 11 total tackles and two tackles for loss in a loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 15. Brown's lone interception came against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 10.

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter - Jacksonville Jaguars

2024-25 Stats: 441 snaps, 63.0 PFF, 38 TOT, 8 TFL, 2 SKS Career Stats: 1,241 snaps, 80 TOT, 10 TFL, 3.5 SKS A seven-year NFL defensive tackle who has spent time with the Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jaguars, Ledbetter has seen his career be revitalized in Jacksonville from 2023-24. In those two years, the former Hutchinson Community College implant has totaled 62 tackles with two sacks and nine tackles for loss, compared to just 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in the four seasons prior. Ledbetter's standout 2024 game happened versus the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 23, when he recorded four total tackles and two tackles for loss. Ledbetter notched sacks against the Texans and Jets, as well.

S Kamren Curl - Los Angeles Rams

2024-25 Stats: 1,112 snaps, 68.4 PFF, 79 TOT, TFL, SK Career Stats: 4,641 snaps, 464 TOT, 16 TFL, 6 SKS, 3 INT One of the lone bright spots of the Chad Morris era at Arkansas, Kamren Curl began his professional career with the now-Washington Commanders after getting selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Curl signed with the Rams during the 2024 offseason, and continued his steady secondary play in 2025. He totaled a season-high 10 tackles against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 28 and recorded two-PBU (pass breakup) games against the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots

2024-25 Stats: 409 snaps, 59.7 PFF, 29 TOT, 5 TFL, 5 SKS Career Stats: 4,299 snaps, 314 TOT, 34 TFL, 34 SKS Teammates with Ledbetter at Arkansas, Deatrich Wise Jr. was picked up in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Patriots and was subsequently part of the team's 2019 Super Bowl victory. Wise's numbers have remained steady throughout his career, as his five sacks this season rank t-2nd and his five tackles for loss rank third in eight years, despite starting just five games. Against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10, Wise popped off for a season-high two sacks and also made two total tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

LB Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

2024-25 Stats: 34 snaps, 82.0 PFF, 9 TOT Career Stats: 3,894 snaps, 455 TOT, 18 TFL, 3.5 SKS, 3 INT An Achilles tear in Super Bowl 58 and a late-season calf injury kept him from participating in most of the 2024-25 season, but Dre Greenlaw has been a welcomed surprise in the NFL for the Arkansas faithful. The Fayetteville native was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and made a name for himself right out the gates, but he's been especially strong in recent seasons. From 2022-23, Greenlaw totaled 247 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Others: - LB Drew Sanders, Denver Broncos - DB Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings - DL John Ridgeway III, New Orleans Saints - DL Armon Watts, New England Patriots (Physically Unable to Perform) - DL McTelvin Agim, Indianapolis Colts (Practice Squad) - LB Antonio Grier Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Practice Squad)

SPECIAL TEAMS:

K Jake Bates - Detroit Lions

2024-25 Stats: 217 snaps, 61.1 PFF, 26-29 FG, 64-67 XP Career Stats: 217 snaps, 61.1 PFF, 26-29 FG, 64-67 XP

K Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars