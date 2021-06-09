 Little Rock Parkview athlete Jaylon White discusses Arkansas Razorbacks offer
football

LR Parkview ATH Jaylon White discusses Arkansas offer

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Little Rock Parkview's Jaylon White was offered by Arkansas on Tuesday.
Little Rock Parkview's Jaylon White was offered by Arkansas on Tuesday.

With the clock winding down on the 2022 class, Arkansas is pursuing yet another in-state prospect.

The Razorbacks became the latest program to offer Little Rock Parkview athlete Jaylon White on Tuesday, joining the likes of Ole Miss, Louisville, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

