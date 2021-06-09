LR Parkview ATH Jaylon White discusses Arkansas offer
Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here
With the clock winding down on the 2022 class, Arkansas is pursuing yet another in-state prospect.
The Razorbacks became the latest program to offer Little Rock Parkview athlete Jaylon White on Tuesday, joining the likes of Ole Miss, Louisville, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news