LSU Snags Three-Star Arkansas Native DB Jeremiah Hughes - Now What?
LSU jumped their 2023 class into the top 20 with a commitment from Arkansas defensive back target and Pine-Bluff native Jeremiah Hughes Thursday afternoon.
Though he migrated out west to play ball at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Nev.), the prospect of returning home seemed to pair well with what he called an "amazing" official visit. The Razorbacks appeared to hold the lead at the time of his departure from Fayetteville, but that wouldn't last long as the Tigers secured two visits to close out his June.
So what does this mean for Arkansas' pursuit of other defensive back targets to add to its fifth-ranked '23 class?
Fortunately for Dominique Bowman, the Hogs are still in on a pair of highly-touted DBs in Jaylon Braxton and Rickey Gibson.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news