Malik Chavis Recaps Arkansas Official Visit and "Family Reunion"
One of the Razorbacks' very first 2019 commits, in-state athlete Malik Chavis, returned to the Hill for his 48-hour official visit this weekend and he was reunited with several fellow commits.
“Being with the other recruits and commits was the best part, there were a lot of us up here,” Chavis said. “It was like a family reunion, it was really fun.”
Joining the Rison standout for the LSU game was Collin Clay, Taurean Carter, Enoch Jackson, KJ Jefferson, Marcus Miller, Treylon Burks, and Hudson Henry. The 2019 class is already beginning to establish a family-like bond which is a great sign for the future. Many members of the 2019 class have changed their twitter names to begin with "TNA," which stands for "The New Arkansas."
“The New Arkansas is a firm statement that we’re going to change Arkansas,” Chavis said. “We’re going to change Arkansas, make it new, make it great again.”
The new Arkansas to me is a culture change! New coaches, new players, and a new attitude! This class coming in I feel like will be a program changer. Even though we’ll be freshman, Expect us to lead Arkansas to an SEC Championship!🅰️🐗 #THENEWUA— TN🅰️ CLAY (@THECOLLINCLAY) November 11, 2018
After an all-around good visit hosted by true freshman safety Joe Foucha, Chavis said he's 100 percent solid on his commitment to Arkansas. Chavis and the rest of the commits (along with more than 70 unofficial visitors) witnessed Arkansas's come alive late in the fourth quarter but they couldn't get the ball back for a chance to defeat LSU.
“I saw a team that didn’t quit, I liked that a lot," Chavis said. "They’ve got some dog in them.”
With Chavis also on official visits were 4-star defensive backs Gregory Brooks Jr. and Devin Bush. Both Louisiana natives are trying to make hard decisions soon and Chavis says he got on them about it during the visit.
“I’m working on Bush and Brooks, I’m pretty sure they’re going to commit, they like it a lot.”
Rison has moved on to the second round of play-offs and will face Mayflower at home on Friday.
👀that’s a scary sight 😳😤#WPS pic.twitter.com/w8ecivAh11— TN🅰️ “Lik Lik”🃏2️⃣ (@Malik_Chavis2) November 10, 2018
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.