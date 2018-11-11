One of the Razorbacks' very first 2019 commits, in-state athlete Malik Chavis, returned to the Hill for his 48-hour official visit this weekend and he was reunited with several fellow commits.

“Being with the other recruits and commits was the best part, there were a lot of us up here,” Chavis said. “It was like a family reunion, it was really fun.”

Joining the Rison standout for the LSU game was Collin Clay, Taurean Carter, Enoch Jackson, KJ Jefferson, Marcus Miller, Treylon Burks, and Hudson Henry. The 2019 class is already beginning to establish a family-like bond which is a great sign for the future. Many members of the 2019 class have changed their twitter names to begin with "TNA," which stands for "The New Arkansas."

“The New Arkansas is a firm statement that we’re going to change Arkansas,” Chavis said. “We’re going to change Arkansas, make it new, make it great again.”