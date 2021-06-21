 Arkansas Razorbacks have offered 2024 Oklahoma DL David Stone
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-21 10:29:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Mammoth 2024 DL receives offer from Hogs over the weekend

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here

David Stone is the going to be a player that everyone in the country fights for.
David Stone is the going to be a player that everyone in the country fights for. (Rivals.com)

Before you read another word of this article, just turn on his tape and watch for yourself.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}