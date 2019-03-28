We've got five quarterbacks on the 2020 big board and at the moment, it looks like the Hogs will only take one in the class with Nick Starkel having two years of eligibility yet. However, if a quarterback transfers then they could take two.

Though in-stater Jacolby Criswell is on the Big Board still, Arkansas has cooled on him in the last few months and so he's looking for another elite program to join, which could be UNC, Georgia, Auburn, or several other options.

Chandler Morris ^ Young Morris, Chad's son, is getting ready to start planning official visits. He's still considered the top choice in the class. Chandler missed the Hogs' elite prospect day with spring break but will be back this weekend for prospect and scrimmage day.

Shane Illingworth ^ This California pro-style 4-star is the first quarterback to schedule an official visit to Arkansas and his recruitment has been pretty quiet lately. We know he wants to visit some other schools, including Washington State, but it'd be interesting to see how the staff handled the situation if he wanted to commit on his official next weekend.