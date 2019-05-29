The first spring evaluation period that began April 15 ends on June 1. This has been a very important recruiting period for the Razorbacks as they hit the road and shored up relationships with some top recruits, continued to show commits that they're a priority, and offered roughly 35 new prospects.

We're checking in with the prospects on the HawgBeat Big Board to see if they're considering official visits to Arkansas and gauging their current interest. A lot has changed since the April trending stocks went out:

Key: ^ - Trending Up, ˅ - Trending Down, - no movement

