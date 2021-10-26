Meet Max Fletcher, Arkansas' newest 2022 commit

Yesterday Arkansas added its 19th commitment for the class of 2022 with a surprise announcement from the punter from down under Max Fletcher.

Fletcher, out of Melbourne, Victoria, is a product of the ProKick Australia program that has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-American selections. While the commitment seemingly came out of nowhere, the Razorback Faithful have done their part in making the first Australian punter since Sam Irwin-Hill feel welcome.

“(It’s been) really overwhelming with the support from both the Arkansas Razorbacks family and the people back home,” Fletcher said. “It’s all thanks to ProKick Australia and John Smith.

“They have gotten me to this position, I’m just so excited to get over there, meet the coaches, staff, and players and earn their respect. Everything I’ve been told about Arkansas has been positive.”