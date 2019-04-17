While the Razorbacks staff is still working on picking more official visit weekends for this summer, they already know they'll get one from DeSmet High School standout Lanell Carr. Carr is a Rivals 3-star prospect at outside linebacker and one of eight linebackers on the HawgBeat Big Board, he was offered by Arkansas at the end of February.

"My recruitment has been going good," Carr said. "I'm thankful for every offer I have. My talks with Arkansas have been good, I'm supposed to be taking my official this summer."

He already has 17 offers, adding Georgia Tech and Memphis recently, and he took a visit to Indiana this month. Carr doesn't have an offer from the home-state Missouri Tigers yet. He plans to visit Georgia Tech this weekend. He says Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia are also talking to him almost every day.

Carr was on campus in March for an Arkansas junior day and had a great time watching the Hogs scrimmage and knew he wanted to come back soon.

"The Arkansas coaches are cool, I have a good connection with them," Carr said. "I like the campus, the academics, it feels like home. I'd like to study business."