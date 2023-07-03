News More News
ago baseball Edit

Missouri transfer Ross Lovich commits to Arkansas

Missouri transfer OF Ross Lovich.
Missouri transfer OF Ross Lovich. (Missouri Athletics)
Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Arkansas baseball landed its seventh transfer addition of the offseason Monday as Missouri transfer outfielder Ross Lovich announced his commitment to the Diamond Hogs.

Lovich is the second Missouri player to transfer to Arkansas this offseason, joining outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer, who committed to the Razorbacks on June 16.

As a junior for the Tigers in 2023, Lovich slashed .306/.383/.541 with nine doubles, one triple, four homers and 20 RBIs. Lovich appeared in just 27 games last season as an injury held him out from March 19-April 22.

The native of Overland Park, Kansas, was a very good outfielder in his Missouri career as he recorded just three errors in 100 games played.

Lovich started 43 of the 48 games he appeared in as a sophomore in 2022. He had a .260 batting average with a career-best 40 hits, five homers and 30 RBIs.

Notably, Lovich hit for the cycle on May 12 against the Georgia Bulldogs. He had a hit in 19 of the 27 games he played in during the 2023 season.

As a freshman in 2021, Lovich appeared in 24 games and started 10. He slashed .167/.302/.222 with just six hits in 36 at bats for Missouri that year.

Lovich attended Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park and he was ranked as Kansas’ No. 2 outfielder prospect and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of, according to Perfect Game.

Arkansas now has seven transfer portal additions for the 2024 roster. For a full roster outlook, click here.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}