Arkansas baseball landed its seventh transfer addition of the offseason Monday as Missouri transfer outfielder Ross Lovich announced his commitment to the Diamond Hogs.
Lovich is the second Missouri player to transfer to Arkansas this offseason, joining outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer, who committed to the Razorbacks on June 16.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As a junior for the Tigers in 2023, Lovich slashed .306/.383/.541 with nine doubles, one triple, four homers and 20 RBIs. Lovich appeared in just 27 games last season as an injury held him out from March 19-April 22.
The native of Overland Park, Kansas, was a very good outfielder in his Missouri career as he recorded just three errors in 100 games played.
Lovich started 43 of the 48 games he appeared in as a sophomore in 2022. He had a .260 batting average with a career-best 40 hits, five homers and 30 RBIs.
Notably, Lovich hit for the cycle on May 12 against the Georgia Bulldogs. He had a hit in 19 of the 27 games he played in during the 2023 season.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As a freshman in 2021, Lovich appeared in 24 games and started 10. He slashed .167/.302/.222 with just six hits in 36 at bats for Missouri that year.
Lovich attended Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park and he was ranked as Kansas’ No. 2 outfielder prospect and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of, according to Perfect Game.
Arkansas now has seven transfer portal additions for the 2024 roster. For a full roster outlook, click here.