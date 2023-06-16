The Arkansas baseball team has picked up its second portal commitment of the offseason from Missouri transfer outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer, he confirmed to HawgBeat.

Wilmsmeyer joined Texas Tech transfer Hudson White as the Diamond Hogs' second transfer addition, and Tarleton State transfer Jack Wagner made his pledge official shortly after Wilmsmeyer confirmed his commitment.

As a senior in 2023, Wilmsmeyer tied for the team-lead for the Tigers with a .311 batting average. He recorded 60 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 54 games played. Wilmsmeyer boasted a .380 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage.

The native of Springfield, Missouri, also boasted a .980 fielding percentage with just three errors on the year in center field.

He also pitched on four occasions for the Tigers and had a 3.52 ERA across 7 2/3 innings pitched. Wilmsmeyer gave up three earned runs on seven hits, walked six and struck out four. He told HawgBeat that there is a slim chance he sees the mound in Fayetteville.

As a junior in 2022, Wilmsmeyer started 51 games in center and hit .273 at the play with 21 RBIs. He stole eight bases and had six doubles to go with three home runs.

The year prior, he started 17 games in the outfield and appeared in 31 as a sophomore. Wilmsmeyer drove in five runs and fielded a perfect 1.000 on the year.

Coming out of Glendale High School, Wilmseyer was a Top 500 overall recruit in nation (No. 239 shortstop) per Perfect Game. He was ranked No. 22 Class of 2019 overall recruit (No. 6 shortstop) in Missouri according to Perfect Game.