Wagner joins Texas Tech transfer Hudson White and Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer as the third addition via the portal for the Diamond Hogs so far.

With two portal commits already in the fold, the Arkansas Baseball landed a third Friday in Tarleton State transfer Jack Wagner.

After visiting Arkansas on Tuesday, Wagner decided the time was right to make his commitment decision.

As a redshirt junior in 2023, Wagner slashed .337/.451/.692 with an OPS of 1.143. He drove in 56 runs with 15 home runs, eight doubles and four triples. Wagner had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 42-to-28.

Defensively, the Wichita, Kansas, native made seven errors during the course of the season, culminating in a fielding percentage of .978. He played at first base when in the field and he also spent time as a designated hitter.

Prior to his time at Tarleton State, Wagner was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks from 2019 to 2021, where he primarily played in right field. He suffered an injury in 2022 that kept him off the field.

In 2021, Wagner slashed .257/.385/.363 with an OPS of .747. He hit two home runs with six doubles while moving 17 runners across home plate.

During the 2020 season, Wagner slashed .222/.378/.306 with an OPS of .683. He drove in one run while hitting three doubles.

In his freshman season in 2019, Wagner slashed .281/.415/.375 with an OPS of .790. He hit three doubles and nine hits overall, driving in seven runs.

With first baseman Brady Slavens graduating and outfielders Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen likely being drafted, the Razorbacks are in need of experienced players to fill those roles. Going into his sixth season of college baseball, Wagner can provide leadership and offensive firepower for Arkansas in 2024.

Wagner will have one final year of eligibility in Fayetteville.