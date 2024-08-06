"I was unsure, coming from baseball, how in shape he could be and how you handle a full practice, and he's done a great job," Fouch said. "He's strong, he's physical, he's still learning releases and stuff like that. A little raw on some technical things, but he's progressed every day of camp and developed those techniques that he's missed out on for a couple years. But he has the natural talent, the burst, the strength, and the strong hands."

The former four-star recruit in the class of 2014 has made flashes on the field through six days of fall camp after being away from the game for over 10 years. Arkansas wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch spoke to the media after practice Tuesday and said he's been impressed by Harrison.

Over the offseason, the Arkansas Razorbacks got what was perhaps the most intriguing recruit on campus in former Major League Baseball 10-year veteran outfielder Monte Harrison.

Harrison will turn 29-years-old Saturday, and his age creates a different kind of dynamic in the locker room. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass catcher is almost as old a some of the coaches on the Arkansas staff, including his position coach in Fouch, who is 35-years-old.

"Coming from baseball, he's eager to learn more and more about football, being away from it so long," Fouch said. "And there's just a different level of maturity. He's played in the professional league, so he acts like a pro. He takes care of his body, he studies, he takes notes. So, it's great for the young guys to learn from him on how to be a pro."

Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain said last week that Harrison's experience tracking baseballs in the outfield could help translate to returning kicks on the football field, but Fouch also said that from what he's seen of Harrison in fall camp so far, he could impact the offense as well.

"He's flashed throughout camp in these first couple days, and he's definitely wowed us on a couple of plays," Fouch said. "He can go up and high and point the ball. He 's so strong. He can play through contact from a defender and really use his power in the run game as well. I'm trying to motivate him to do more, use his size, use his power in all facets to the game."

A native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Harrison drew praise from some of his fellow wide receivers after Day 6 of fall camp on Tuesday.

"You know, he can catch the ball," Sategna said. "He has crazy ball skills. He’s not really used to running routes and stuff, but he can catch that ball for sure."

Redshirt senior Isaac TeSlaa all spoke highly of Harrison's professional experience.

"It’s good to have someone with experience — obviously it wasn’t in the NFL — but play in the (Major Leagues)," TeSlaa said. "He’s obviously got a lot of wisdom and experience, so we’ve been listening to him and the different advice he’s got."

The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to have their first scrimmage Thursday — which will be closed to the media — in preparation for the start of the 2024 season on Thursday, August. 29 against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news about Arkansas football.