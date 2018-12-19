FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had a trio of defenders test the waters as potential early entrants to the NFL Draft, but it sounds like all three are going to return for their senior seasons.

After the season, head coach Chad Morris mentioned that defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, linebacker De’Jon Harris and cornerback Ryan Pulley would submit paperwork to receive feedback from the NFL.

A few weeks later and after discussions between the coach and each individual player, Harris has officially decided to return to school and the other two have indicated to Morris that they are leaning toward a similar decision.

“I don’t know if we’ll have anybody declare early at this stage today,” Morris said. “Talking to the guys that I thought (might declare), I think that they’re in a position to come back. They can improve their draft status going into their senior year.”

Agim was versatile for the Razorbacks, starting games as a defensive end and defensive tackle. The former 6.0 four-star recruit finished the season with 45 tackles, including a team-high 10 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hurries.

Pulley was Arkansas’ top cornerback, but was suspended for the season finale after reportedly flirting with Mississippi State dance team members before the penultimate game and also didn’t start a couple of other games for disciplinary reasons. He was the only defensive back with an interception last season, with a team-high three, and his seven pass breakups were tied for the most on the team.

From a leadership standpoint, getting Harris - nicknamed “Scoota” - to come back to school was arguably the biggest pickup of the offseason for Arkansas’ defense, according to Morris.

“Scoota has been and is going to be one of the top leaders of our football team this year moving forward,” Morris said. “I’ve shared that with him. I’m going to place an incredible amount of demand and leadership style that he can do. I know (defensive coordinator John Chavis) is going to do the same thing.”

Although he’ll likely be surpassed during the bowl season, Harris’ 118 tackles were the most in the SEC in the regular season. He also had nine tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

With a 60-tackle season, Harris would crack the UA’s top-10 career tackles list and he needs 139 tackles to pass Tony Bua for the most in school history.

“The SEC’s leading tackler coming back, we expect him to be ‘the guy,’” Morris said. “He has been very instrumental in our recruiting process and that says a lot about that young man.”