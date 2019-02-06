FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will likely fill its assistant coach vacancy sooner rather than later.

Defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr. left the Razorbacks to take a job at South Carolina, in his home state, and head coach Chad Morris believes he’ll hire a replacement before spring practice begins Feb. 26.

“We hope to have a replacement definitely before the start of spring ball,” Morris said. “Obviously we’d like to have something in there in the next few days if we could.”

Exactly how the Razorbacks will fill the 10th assistant spot remains to be seen.

The most obvious choice would be to find another defensive line coach to split the duties with defensive ends coach Steve Caldwell.

Arkansas could also opt to turn the entire defensive line over to Caldwell, who has experience coaching the entire unit, and bring in a special teams coordinator. Morris was vague about which direction he was leaning.

“There is a possibility of that, or a special teams coordinator that will coach a position as well,” Morris said. “There’s different options there.”

