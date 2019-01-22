South Carolina officially announced the hiring of John Scott Jr. on Tuesday, meaning Arkansas is on the market for a new defensive tackles coach. Here is a look at a few coaches the Razorbacks could potentially hire as a replacement…

Alfred Davis - Hutchinson C.C.

It is probably still too early in his career for Davis to make the jump to being a full-time assistant in the SEC, but it wouldn’t be a complete surprise. A former starting defensive lineman for the Razorbacks, Davis was a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 2014-16. He has been at Hutchinson C.C. each of the last two seasons, coaching four-star defensive tackles Tayland Humphrey (FIU) and Devonte Wyatt (Georgia) in 2017 and seven defensive linemen in 2018 who have either committed or received offers from FBS schools.

Brian Early - Houston

Another coach with strong ties to Arkansas, Early was a defensive quality control coach for the Razorbacks in 2013 before joining Arkansas State’s staff as the defensive line coach. He has also coached at Fayetteville and Greenland high schools in Northwest Arkansas, as well as at UCA and UA-Monticello. After five seasons with the Red Wolves, though, Early accepted a job at Houston earlier this month. It’s also worth mentioning that Early is the adoptive father of former Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Brick Haley - Missouri

Haley has worked extensively with Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis. Not only was he the defensive line coach at LSU during Chavis’ entire tenure, 2009-14, but he also played for Chavis at Alabama A&M in the 1980s. In addition to his stint at LSU, Haley has coached at Mississippi State and currently Missouri in the SEC, as well as a three-year stint in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Haley also worked with Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor at Texas from 2015-16.

Marion Hobby - Jacksonville Jaguars

If there is a home run hire out there, it would be Hobby. He worked alongside current Arkansas head coach Chad Morris at Clemson. They are two of the only assistants Dabo Swinney has lost during his ascent to the top of the college football world and Morris has brought up that fact during several interviews. While Morris left to become a head coach at SMU, Hobby made the jump to the NFL and became the defensive line coach for the Jaguars. He was fired earlier this month, so he’s currently looking for a job, but he may want to stay in the NFL. Hobby played at Tennessee and his position coach his senior year was none other than Chavis. He also worked with Chavis and Steve Caldwell as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Volunteers in 1998.