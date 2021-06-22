Most Important Hogs in 2021: No. 6 - DE Dorian Gerald

HawgBeat is counting down the 10 most important Arkansas players for the upcoming 2021 season. Links to previous players in the list will be included below.

Even though he was just a 5.6 three-star recruit and No. 55 on Rivals’ list of the top JUCO prospects, Dorian Gerald was a major score for the Razorbacks back in 2018.

Chad Morris and company didn’t have much time to cobble together their first signing class because it coincided with the debut of the early signing period. During the regular signing period, they zeroed in on Gerald, who put up big-time numbers at College of the Canyons in California.

However, several other powerhouse programs were also after Gerald. Most experts predicted he’d choose Texas A&M, with Florida and Louisville making a push, as well. He shocked everyone when he took a bite out of an Arkansas cookie cake to announce his plans to sign with the Razorbacks.

As is the case with most junior college transfers, it took him a little bit to adjust to the level of play in the SEC, but Gerald finished the 2018 season strong. He made his 2.5 tackles for loss in the final four games, started the last two games and posted a season-high 71.4 grade in the penultimate game against Mississippi State.

That seemed to set the stage for a breakout senior season and, granted it was against Portland State, Gerald started 2019 with a bang. In just 20 snaps, he registered five pressures, according to PFF, and earned a 73.7 grade before leaving the game with an injury.

It turned out to be an artery issue that kept him out the rest of the year. Gerald received a medical redshirt and came back as a fifth-year senior last year…only for almost the exact same thing to happen again.

Starting and playing 29 snaps against Georgia, Gerald notched three pressures and made 1.5 sacks, earning a 66.8 grade from PFF before going down with an ankle injury. He managed to return later in the season, but obviously wasn’t as explosive as before and ended the year with a 40.7 PFF grade.

Thanks to eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic, Gerald didn’t have to end his career on such a sour note. Instead, he’s coming back for a sixth year of college and the hope is that he’ll get fully healthy this offseason.

If he can get back to full strength and stay healthy, Gerald could be the pass rusher that the Razorbacks desperately need. Head coach Sam Pittman has made it no secret that is an area he hopes to improve this year and - if the glimpses we’ve seen are any indication - Gerald could provide just that.