Arkansas's basketball staff is working hard to fill holes in the roster for 2020-21 and they've reached out to more than 30 transfer prospects in the portal as of March 31. The latest contact is Lehigh junior James Karnik, a 6-foot-9 forward who entered the portal on Monday.

While many juniors are eligible to graduate transfer, Karnik entered the portal without the grad transfer designation so, he'll have to sit the 2020-21 season before playing his final season in 2021-22.

Karnik was Lehigh's second-leading scorer this season with 12.2 points per game and he was the team's leading rebounder with 7.2 boards per game. He's been a fixture at Lehigh since his freshman year when he contributed 23 minutes per game, he played 28.4 minutes per game this season.

As a junior, the Canadian born center posted six double-doubles and he's posted career-high games of 21 points twice, both games in his sophomore season. He shot 57.2% from the field in 2019 and he went 0-9 from three after not attempting a three in his first two collegiate seasons. He went to the free throw line 52 times and hit 57.7%.