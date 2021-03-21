HawgBeat - Musselman on experience snub: "I took it personal"

Arkansas basketball confirmed two things tonight.

1) They're tough as nails

2) They keep receipts

Less than an hour after taking down 6-seed Texas Tech, the 2019 tournament runner-up, 68-66, the hoops Twitter account shared yet another take down of a bad take.

CBSSports HQ analyst Todd Fuhrman said this ahead of the matchup:

"When I look at the head coaches in this game, I think it's one of the biggest mismatches we're going to see in the round of 32. We talked going into the game versus Utah State about Chris Beard's record looks like in the NCAA tournament, well he has to be licking his chops."

The social media team spliced that take together with Musselman's quote from the press conference on Sunday, which was about scheduling but can now, conveniently, be used for any bad takes that come their way: "Well obviously they did not do their homework."