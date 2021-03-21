HawgBeat - Musselman on experience snub: "I took it personal"

Musselman on experience snub: "I took it personal"
Arkansas basketball confirmed two things tonight.
1) They're tough as nails
2) They keep receipts
Less than an hour after taking down 6-seed Texas Tech, the 2019 tournament runner-up, 68-66, the hoops Twitter account shared yet another take down of a bad take.
CBSSports HQ analyst Todd Fuhrman said this ahead of the matchup:
"When I look at the head coaches in this game, I think it's one of the biggest mismatches we're going to see in the round of 32. We talked going into the game versus Utah State about Chris Beard's record looks like in the NCAA tournament, well he has to be licking his chops."
The social media team spliced that take together with Musselman's quote from the press conference on Sunday, which was about scheduling but can now, conveniently, be used for any bad takes that come their way: "Well obviously they did not do their homework."
Y'all really gotta start doing the recommended reading or something pic.twitter.com/WCWw8ey7ah— SWEET 16 HOGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2021
Musselman told media after the game without question he took Fuhrman's words personally.
"Yeah, I take it personal," Musselman said. "I mean, who is this guy? He’s never called a timeout. I mean, who is the guy? I don’t know who he is. Yeah, I took it personal. My son brought it to me whenever the thing went out. I knew right away. So, yeah, I take it personal when someone says something like that.
"Whoever that guy is, I’ve never heard of him in my entire life. So his credibility is absolutely zero. … But anyway, coaching in a lot of games, I hope that experience helps. The NBA game, when you get to coach 82 games, there’s a lot of close games instead of a college season of 30."
Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has won a lot of NCAA tournament games–it's true, we wrote about all the wins ahead of the game. With the loss to Arkansas, Beard is now 10-4 in the Big Dance.
Musselman's record now is 4-3 but Mr. Fuhrman seems to casually disregard the Head Hog's 14 years as a head coach in professional leagues, which included seven postseason appearances.
Given what Musselman's been able to do in two seasons with a team that's been completely rebuilt, the only appropriate reaction to that take is complete dismissal.
