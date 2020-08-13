HawgBeat - NCAA rules out fall championships as FCS conferences postpone

As the final FCS domino fell on Thursday, NCAA president Mark Emmert acknowledged the inevitable.

There will be no NCAA championships for fall sports in 2020.

Emmert addressed the issue in a video released by the NCAA Thursday afternoon.

“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships,” Emmert said. “Because there’s not enough schools participating.

“The board of governor’s also said ‘look, if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship.’ So we can’t in any Division I NCAA championship sport which is everything other than FBS football.”



