Near-Hog transfer mashing for upcoming Arkansas opponent

When the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) face the Kansas State Wildcats (1-4, 0-0 Big 12) in the College Baseball Series tonight in Arlington, Texas, they'll square off against a near-transfer Hog who's red-hot at the plate. Maximus Martin, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound shortstop out of Edgewater Park, New Jersey, announced his commitment to Arkansas on June. 19 after hitting the transfer portal from Georgia State. Once the 2024 MLB Draft concluded July 16 and it was clear Arkansas was adding junior college third baseman Brent Iredale to its roster, plus Vanderbilt transfer second baseman Cam Kozeal who committed earlier in the month, Martin flipped his pledge to the Wildcats on July 26. It was likely a tough situation to be in for the once highly-touted prospect, who hit .297 for the Panthers in 2024 and .203 at Rutgers as a freshman in 2023. Before that, Martin was the No. 82 overall player in the country in the class of 2022, according to Perfect Game.

But the move has seemingly paid off for Martin, as he's sporting a .667 average through six at-bats with three runs, one double, one home run, three RBIs, two walks and only one strikeout for Kansas State. In his Tuesday start against No. 6 North Carolina, a game the Tarheels won 12-9 despite trailing 6-5 after the top of the seventh, Martin finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, his lone long ball of the season and both of his walks.