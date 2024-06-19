The Arkansas baseball team has added its four transfer portal addition of the offseason, as Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound soon-to-be junior, Martin finished the 2024 with a slashline of .297/.430/.458 with 46 hits, 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs. He added 21 RBIs and also stole six bases.

From the right side of the plate, Martin walked in 32 at-bats and struck out 42 times. According to D1Baseball, Martin accumulated a 21.4% K rate and a 16.8% BB rate. He started 12 games in center field before taking over as the Panthers' shortstop for the final 29 games. Martin accumulated five errors for a .965 fielding percentage.