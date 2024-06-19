Georgia State transfer shortstop Maximus Martin commits to Arkansas
The Arkansas baseball team has added its four transfer portal addition of the offseason, as Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-1, 185-pound soon-to-be junior, Martin finished the 2024 with a slashline of .297/.430/.458 with 46 hits, 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs. He added 21 RBIs and also stole six bases.
From the right side of the plate, Martin walked in 32 at-bats and struck out 42 times. According to D1Baseball, Martin accumulated a 21.4% K rate and a 16.8% BB rate. He started 12 games in center field before taking over as the Panthers' shortstop for the final 29 games. Martin accumulated five errors for a .965 fielding percentage.
Prior to his time at Georgia State, Martin played for Rutgers as a freshman in 2023. The New Jersey native made 59 at-bats and finished with a .203 batting average, two doubles and four home runs.
Martin was rated as the No. 82 overall player in the country in the class of 2022 and was the No. 16 overall shortstop.
According to 64analytics, Martin is ranked as the 209th best player in the transfer portal. His highlight season performance came against Southern Miss, when he finished 4-for-5 (.800) at the plate with two doubles, a triple and an RBI.
Arkansas has already received three commitments in the transfer portal in BYU two-way player Kuhio Aloy, Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan and Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, but the Razorbacks will still be busy adding more prospects over the coming weeks.