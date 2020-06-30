HawgBeat - New additions to watch for the Razorbacks in 2020

All 19 of Arkansas's signees in the 2020 class are now on campus and going through voluntary workouts leading up to fall camp, which is scheduled to start on August 7. While there are going to be plenty of snaps up for grabs for the newcomers, especially with a new staff working with a clean slate, the majority of the true freshmen will end up redshirting their first year on the Hill. Freshmen can play an unlimited number of snaps in four games without burning their redshirt but these five newcomers will have a decent shot of exceeding four games for the Razorbacks this season:

Both of Arkansas's 4-star signees are on this list but stars don't always translate to playing time in year one. It did last year as five of the seven freshmen that burned their redshirts last season were ranked 4-stars by Rivals and all seven were ranked 4-stars by at least one major recruiting site. Safety Myles Slusher makes the list because he's talented and the Razorback safety room isn't very deep. There will be open competition for both starting spots since Kam Curl got drafted and Joe Foucha struggled in 2019. Even if Slusher doesn't beat out Foucha, Jalen Catalon, Myles Mason or the other vets to start, he could still get enough backup reps to burn his redshirt. Slusher enrolled early but was still a little light after winter conditioning, weighing in at 190 pounds. We'll see how he's developed over the last few months when the UA releases the newest roster at fall camp.