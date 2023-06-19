There's a new man on top of the Arkansas state rankings. Rivals updated its state rankings on Friday, and recruits in the state of Arkansas saw some fluctuation.

The Razorbacks currently have three in-state commitments in the class of 2024, with four-star athlete Courtney Crutchfield, four-star defensive end Charleston Collins and three-star athlete CJ Brown on board so far.

Arkansas did miss out on four-star quarterback Walker White, who committed to Auburn on Feb. 3. White had been the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas, but that is no more.

Instead, the aforementioned Collins has taken the top spot in the latest update.

The Arkansas coaching staff is also recruiting hard four-star running back Braylen Russell of from Benton. Russell was on campus for a 7-on-7 tournament last week and spent the weekend on an official visit to Arkansas.

Here's where the athletes in the state of Arkansas rank after Rivals' latest update.