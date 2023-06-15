Brown recently took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 2. He is the third in-state recruit to join the 2024 recruiting class for head coach Sam Pittman and company.

Three-star athlete CJ Brown from Bentonville will be attending college just down the road as he announced his commitment to Arkansas football Thursday.

The ninth-ranked player in the state of Arkansas has taken multiple visits to Fayetteville this year, and his latest on June 2 was the final of his uncommitted recruitment.

He chose the Hogs over Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Minnesota. He had initially tabbed June 30 as the day for him to announce his decision, but announced Tuesday he was pushing his commitment up.

Brown will join the program as a wide receiver. He told HawgBeat on March 7 he had been playing on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back, but is now focusing solely on receiver.

Arkansas offered Brown during one of its Prospect Days on Jan. 21. He told HawgBeat at the time being close to home would be a good thing at the next level.

"Originally, I'm from Cleveland, but I moved here when I was young," Brown said on Jan. 27. "But I've lived here all my life. As you can assume, it means the world to me that my team that lives 20 minutes down the road from me offers me to come play at their school where I can stay close. It means a lot to me and my family.”

Last season for Bentonville, Brown was electric as he was targeted often, racking up 1,284 yards on 75 receptions, and finding the end zone 16 times. He earned a 7A-West All-State selection for his efforts during the 2022 season.

Brown is the 12th commit in the class of 2024 and the second wide receiver to hop on board for the Razorbacks, joining four-star Courtney Crutchfield. One of the 12 commitments was three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who died Tuesday in what has been reported as an ATV accident.