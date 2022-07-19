New Razorback WR commit Davion Dozier opens up about why he chose Arkansas

Last week Arkansas landed a commitment from priority three-star wide receiver target Davion Dozier, and today he's offered up some more insight behind why he decided to call the Hogs.

Hailing from Moody, Ala., Dozier's recruitment only recently took flight, with the wideout adding 17 of his 18 Division I offers after the turn of the new year. With such a rapid boost in his options, Dozier had previously told HawgBeat that he wasn't planning on making a college decision until at least the beginning of his senior season with the Blue Devils.

That timeline, he says, was accelerated with help from one of the Razorbacks' newest hires on the offensive side of the ball.

"The reason why I committed is because of their coach, coach (Kenny) Guiton," Dozier said.

"Me and coach Guiton talk a lot, and he's a young coach and he just got the job, and me and him are just alike in a lot of ways so that's what made me push to Arkansas."