Three-Star Wideout "Doesn't Know What to Expect" from Upcoming Visit
Arkansas hasn't left many holes in its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class, but the wide receiver position is one of a few yet to join the party.
After loading up on wideouts in the '22 class, the staff hasn't yet added any commitments in the current cycle, but they may be looking to change that with Moody (Ala.) receiver Davion Dozier.
Dozier, rated as a 5.6-three-star, added his offer from the Razorbacks in early May, and it took less than a month for him to announce he'd be making the trip to Fayetteville to check out Arkansas later this month.
"The offer meant a lot because it’s a big SEC school, and talking to coaches made me want to come visit," Dozier said.
Dozier, who holds 12 other offers at the FBS level, is no stranger to the bright lights of a Power 5 opportunity, but second-year wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton has left him with more to take into consideration.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news