There have been 49 quarterbacks taken in the last four NFL Drafts, with some conferences doing better than others. Here is a breakdown:

1. BIG TEN - 10 QBs

Dwayne Haskins (AP Images)

T-2. ACC - 8 QBs

DeShaun Watson (AP Images)

T-2. PAC-12 - 8 QBs

Sam Darnold (AP Images)

4. SEC - 7 QBs

Dak Prescott (AP Images)

5. BIG 12 - 5 QBs

Patrick Mahomes (AP Images)

There are only five Big 12 quarterbacks who have been drafted in the last four years, but what the conference misses in quantity, it makes up in quality. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield were back-to-back No. 1 overall picks. Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes also shot up draft boards and he was a first-rounder, more than backing up his spot and winning a Super Bowl this past season. The two other Big 12 QBs taken were third-rounders: Will Grier from West Virginia and Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State. Farrell’s take: The Big 12 is a wide-open league that isn't known for defense, so why has it produced so few NFL quarterbacks? First, they have fewer teams than any other Power Five conference and they have teams like Texas, who just aren’t producing them as they have in the past. Oklahoma is carrying the conference and Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, so it is top heavy, but other programs need to step up.

NON-POWER FIVE - 10 QBs

Carson Wentz (AP Images)