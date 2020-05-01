College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Catch up on the new offers, stories and hot topics of the week in Hog recruiting.

- Eric Musselman has kept the ball rolling with virtual visits this week: 2021 No.57 Arthur Kaluma, 2022 No.26 Vincent Iwuchukwu, 2021 No.33 DaRon Holmes Jr., 2021 No.74 Mike James, 2021 No.54 Trey Alexander, 2021 No.107 Jaylon Tyson, unranked 2021 PF Will Tschetter, 2021 No.86 K.J. Adams, 2021 No.110 Johnathan Lawson. The Hogs have now conducted virtual visits with at least half of their 2021 hoops offers, most of whom had never seen campus before.

- Also getting a virtual visit this week, Frank Anselem–a 2020 reclassifier and 4-star center–included Arkansas in his top 6. READ

- The gridiron Hogs could be in for some good news this weekend *insert eyeball emoji.* READ

- Texas offensive lineman Remington Strickland has the Hogs in his top group after daily talks with Coach Pittman and Coach Davis. READ

- Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman sat down for a ZOOM call with top Arkansas tight end target, Little Rock's Erin Outley, who gives the latest on his recruitment. WATCH

- Rivals analyst Chad Simmons chatted with one of the fastest rising prospects in the Peach State, Jayden Johnson. READ

- Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt caught up with Detroit OL Terrence Enos who has the Hogs in his top 7, and a decision date coming up soon. READ

- Women's head coach Mike Neighbors made a huge splash this week landing the No.18-ranked player in the 2021 class, Fort Smith native 5-star Jersey Wolfenbarger.

- Commitment

- Coach's Take: Hogs land 'once-in-a-generation' prospect

- Arkansas has had some great success recently with JUCO targets and they're going after more in 2021. We kicked off the closer look series with a break down of one of LB Coach Rion Rhoades' former players, Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle DeMeco Roland. READ

- This was a very big week for Arkansas prospects committing elsewhere... these are all the players that are now off the board: Landon Jackson to LSU, Ryan Hoerstkamp to Mizzou, Dylan Brooks to Tennessee, Ty Williams to Oklahoma State, Trenilyas Tatum to South Carolina, Corey Ellington to Miss. St., Makylan Pounders to Miss. St., Travion Ford to Mizzou, Julian Nixon to Tennessee, CJ Hicks to Ohio State, Isaiah Nwokobia to SMU.

- Keep up with in-state prospects who are getting offers from schools not named Arkansas --> 2021 | 2022