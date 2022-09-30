News More News
No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama: BetSaracen lines, player props, specials

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

HawgBeat is excited to announce a new series in partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Each Friday, we will provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.

This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.

Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/OVER/UNDER:

Money Line:

No. 20 Arkansas: +425

No. 2 Alabama: -650

Spread:

No. 20 Arkansas: +16.5, -110

No. 2 Alabama: -16.5, -110

Over/Unders:

Total Points:

Over 60.5: -115

Under 60.5:-105

No. 20 Arkansas Team Total:

Over 21.5: -105

Under 21.5: -130

No. 2 Alabama Team Total

Over 38.5: -110

Under 38.5: -125

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

ARKANSAS PLAYER PROPS:

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Raheim Sanders: +100

KJ Jefferson: +110

Jadon Haselwood: +220

Matt Landers: +300

Passing Props for KJ Jefferson

Over 182.5 passing yards: -115

Under 182.5 passing yards: -115

Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -260

Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +185

Over 0.5 interceptions: -185

Under 0.5 interceptions: +135

Longest completion over 35.5 yards: -120

Longest completion under 35.5 yards: -110

Receiving props

Haselwood over 40.5 receiving yards: -120

Haselwood under 40.5 receiving yards: -110

Haselwood over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +250

Haselwood under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -375

Haselwood longest reception over 18.5 yards: -120

Haselwood longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115

Landers over 35.5 receiving yards: -115

Landers under 35.5 receiving yards: -115

Landers over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +325

Landers under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -475

Landers longest reception over 18.5 yards: -115

Landers longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115

Rushing player props

Sanders over 74.5 rushing yards: -115

Sanders under 74.5 rushing yards: -115

Sanders over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125

Sanders under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -165

Jefferson over 57.5 rushing yards: -115

Jefferson under 57.5 rushing yards: -115

Jefferson over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125

Jefferson under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -150

(Player props for Alabama players are also listed on the BetSaracen mobile app. More player props could possibly be added and lines could be changed after the publishing of this story.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks on player props that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Here's what the HawgBeat staff determined for the player props against Alabama:

KJ Jefferson OVER 57.5 rushing yards

Jefferson has rushed for at least 58 yards in three of Arkansas' first four games, and after the one game he didn't (Missouri State), he said he should've ran the ball more.

He led all Razorback rushers with 105 yards on the ground last week against Texas A&M, and he will need to do more of the same if the Hogs have a chance in this one.

KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns

The Hogs' starting quarterback leads the team with four rushing touchdowns this season, one in each game. He presents a favorable matchup on the goal line, which leads to the Razorbacks trying to punch the ball in with him.

Raheim Sanders UNDER 74.5 rushing yards

This pick might look weird at first, but with Dominique Johnson back in the equation and a stout Alabama defense in town, Sanders will have a tough time reaching this number.

He rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Arkansas' first three games, but he had just 68 yards on the ground against Texas A&M last week. Alabama presents a tougher test on defense than the Aggies did.

Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns

Haselwood is the top target for Jefferson, as he leads the team with 18 receptions on the season. He has two touchdowns on the year, both of which came on an odd number week (Week 1 & Week 3).

The Hogs will have to air the ball out if they want to tame the Crimson Tide, and that will lead to Haselwood seeing an increase in targets as the top wideout.

