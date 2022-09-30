No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama: BetSaracen lines, player props, specials
This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
ML/SPREAD/OVER/UNDER:
Money Line:
No. 20 Arkansas: +425
No. 2 Alabama: -650
Spread:
No. 20 Arkansas: +16.5, -110
No. 2 Alabama: -16.5, -110
Over/Unders:
Total Points:
Over 60.5: -115
Under 60.5:-105
No. 20 Arkansas Team Total:
Over 21.5: -105
Under 21.5: -130
No. 2 Alabama Team Total
Over 38.5: -110
Under 38.5: -125
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
ARKANSAS PLAYER PROPS:
Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Raheim Sanders: +100
KJ Jefferson: +110
Jadon Haselwood: +220
Matt Landers: +300
Passing Props for KJ Jefferson
Over 182.5 passing yards: -115
Under 182.5 passing yards: -115
Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -260
Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +185
Over 0.5 interceptions: -185
Under 0.5 interceptions: +135
Longest completion over 35.5 yards: -120
Longest completion under 35.5 yards: -110
Receiving props
Haselwood over 40.5 receiving yards: -120
Haselwood under 40.5 receiving yards: -110
Haselwood over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +250
Haselwood under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -375
Haselwood longest reception over 18.5 yards: -120
Haselwood longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115
Landers over 35.5 receiving yards: -115
Landers under 35.5 receiving yards: -115
Landers over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +325
Landers under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -475
Landers longest reception over 18.5 yards: -115
Landers longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115
Rushing player props
Sanders over 74.5 rushing yards: -115
Sanders under 74.5 rushing yards: -115
Sanders over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125
Sanders under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -165
Jefferson over 57.5 rushing yards: -115
Jefferson under 57.5 rushing yards: -115
Jefferson over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125
Jefferson under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -150
HAWGBEAT'S PICKS
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks on player props that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Here's what the HawgBeat staff determined for the player props against Alabama:
KJ Jefferson OVER 57.5 rushing yards
Jefferson has rushed for at least 58 yards in three of Arkansas' first four games, and after the one game he didn't (Missouri State), he said he should've ran the ball more.
He led all Razorback rushers with 105 yards on the ground last week against Texas A&M, and he will need to do more of the same if the Hogs have a chance in this one.
KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns
The Hogs' starting quarterback leads the team with four rushing touchdowns this season, one in each game. He presents a favorable matchup on the goal line, which leads to the Razorbacks trying to punch the ball in with him.
Raheim Sanders UNDER 74.5 rushing yards
This pick might look weird at first, but with Dominique Johnson back in the equation and a stout Alabama defense in town, Sanders will have a tough time reaching this number.
He rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Arkansas' first three games, but he had just 68 yards on the ground against Texas A&M last week. Alabama presents a tougher test on defense than the Aggies did.
Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns
Haselwood is the top target for Jefferson, as he leads the team with 18 receptions on the season. He has two touchdowns on the year, both of which came on an odd number week (Week 1 & Week 3).
The Hogs will have to air the ball out if they want to tame the Crimson Tide, and that will lead to Haselwood seeing an increase in targets as the top wideout.