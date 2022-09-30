HawgBeat is excited to announce a new series in partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we will provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/OVER/UNDER:

Money Line:

No. 20 Arkansas: +425 No. 2 Alabama: -650

Spread:

No. 20 Arkansas: +16.5, -110 No. 2 Alabama: -16.5, -110

Over/Unders:

Total Points: Over 60.5: -115 Under 60.5:-105 No. 20 Arkansas Team Total: Over 21.5: -105 Under 21.5: -130 No. 2 Alabama Team Total Over 38.5: -110 Under 38.5: -125

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

ARKANSAS PLAYER PROPS:

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Raheim Sanders: +100 KJ Jefferson: +110 Jadon Haselwood: +220 Matt Landers: +300

Passing Props for KJ Jefferson

Over 182.5 passing yards: -115 Under 182.5 passing yards: -115 Over 0.5 passing touchdowns: -260 Under 0.5 passing touchdowns: +185 Over 0.5 interceptions: -185 Under 0.5 interceptions: +135 Longest completion over 35.5 yards: -120 Longest completion under 35.5 yards: -110

Receiving props

Haselwood over 40.5 receiving yards: -120 Haselwood under 40.5 receiving yards: -110 Haselwood over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +250 Haselwood under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -375 Haselwood longest reception over 18.5 yards: -120 Haselwood longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115 Landers over 35.5 receiving yards: -115 Landers under 35.5 receiving yards: -115 Landers over 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +325 Landers under 0.5 receiving touchdowns: -475 Landers longest reception over 18.5 yards: -115 Landers longest reception under 18.5 yards: -115

Rushing player props

Sanders over 74.5 rushing yards: -115 Sanders under 74.5 rushing yards: -115 Sanders over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125 Sanders under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -165 Jefferson over 57.5 rushing yards: -115 Jefferson under 57.5 rushing yards: -115 Jefferson over 0.5 rushing touchdowns: +125 Jefferson under 0.5 rushing touchdowns: -150

(Player props for Alabama players are also listed on the BetSaracen mobile app. More player props could possibly be added and lines could be changed after the publishing of this story.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks on player props that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. Here's what the HawgBeat staff determined for the player props against Alabama:

KJ Jefferson OVER 57.5 rushing yards

Jefferson has rushed for at least 58 yards in three of Arkansas' first four games, and after the one game he didn't (Missouri State), he said he should've ran the ball more. He led all Razorback rushers with 105 yards on the ground last week against Texas A&M, and he will need to do more of the same if the Hogs have a chance in this one.

KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdowns

The Hogs' starting quarterback leads the team with four rushing touchdowns this season, one in each game. He presents a favorable matchup on the goal line, which leads to the Razorbacks trying to punch the ball in with him.

Raheim Sanders UNDER 74.5 rushing yards

This pick might look weird at first, but with Dominique Johnson back in the equation and a stout Alabama defense in town, Sanders will have a tough time reaching this number. He rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Arkansas' first three games, but he had just 68 yards on the ground against Texas A&M last week. Alabama presents a tougher test on defense than the Aggies did.

Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns