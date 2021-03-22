HawgBeat - Notebook: Big Week Ahead

With the hoop Hogs making the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996 and the Diamond Hogs ranked No. 1 in the nation, Sam Pittman's having to work pretty hard to make sure his staff's job gets a piece of the limelight.

Not to be overshadowed, the football team could add two top 250 athletes this week from outside the state. The Hogs are already moving at speeds never seen before with seven commits in March but if Pittman can land these two prospects, the whole recruiting industry will have to take notice.

